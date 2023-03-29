The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is slowly drawing to a close, but the nail-biting anxiety doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In Episode 6, "Bounty," the crew of the Titan finally uncovered what the Changelings stole from the Daystrom Station with the help of their old friend Data (Brent Spiner), though this particular version of the beloved android is a little different from his The Next Generation counterpart. Collider is excited to share an exclusive new clip from this week's episode, "Dominion," which sees Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) reunite with an old foe—Lore.

Following last week's discovery and the ever-present threat of the Changelings hot on their heels, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the crew of the Titan find themselves valiantly attempting to avoid the compromised Starfleet forces. Though, a risky decision to try to root out Vadic's (Amanda Plummer) plans for Picard's body and Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) put them into the path of fresh danger. This seems to be where the clip begins, with Geordi and Alandra (Mica Burton) working to get Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) out of some sort of dicey situation. When the transporters fail to work, Geordi quickly realizes that Lore—who appears to be hooked up to the Titan—has decided to intervene and make a bad situation even worse.

In a recent interview with Collider, Picard's showrunner Terry Matalas spoke at length about bringing Spiner back to play Data in a new way and delved into the dynamic between Lore and Data, saying:

"But what if it was Jekyll and Hyde? What if both Lore and Data [were] in there with all these other things? Wouldn't that give Brent Spiner something really interesting to play? And couldn't that promise a really interesting final Data/Lore story? I took that to Brent thinking he was going to reject the whole thing, and he was like, "Oh, that's actually really cool." Brent was unbelievably collaborative with it, and Brent had ideas that only elevated it in ways I couldn't have imagined. In fact, some of the best moments of this story were Brent's idea."

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3: LeVar Burton and Mica Burton on the La Forge Family Dynamic

What's Next for Star Trek: Picard After Season 3?

While it is true that Star Trek: Picard is coming to an end with this season, there is hope that the legacy of the story could live on in a spin-off series. Since the introduction of Jack Crusher, Sidney La Forge, and Alandra La Forge, Star Trek fans—and cast members—have taken to Twitter to express their desire to see the story continue with the next generation of The Next Generation. Should Paramount choose to listen to the fans, Matalas revealed that there is a plan in place for Star Trek: Legacy, which would carry on some of the threads from Picard, and it looks like everyone in the series is on board with the plan.

In addition to bringing Geordi and Data back into the fold, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has ushered in the return of Worf (Michael Dorn), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirkis), and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). The Next Generation cast are in perfect harmony alongside the new cast of characters, including Captain Shaw (Todd Stashwick), and Star Trek: Picard alums Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd).

The seventh episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 lands on Paramount+ this Thursday. Check out the exclusive clip from "Dominion" below: