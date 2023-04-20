[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard]Star Trek: Picard has officially aired its series finale and though it's bittersweet to see the show end, the final episode left fans with plenty to be excited about. Facing the Borg one final time to rescue Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) and save the galaxy, the heroic crew of the USS Enterprise rallied together for quite possibly their most harrowing mission yet. The finale saw Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) return to the collective in order to rescue his son, while his crew did exactly what they spent their lives "learning to be great at," as Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) said earlier this season.

Along with a triumphant final adventure for the crew of the Enterprise-D, the Star Trek: Picard series finale was also filled with a plethora of Easter eggs that will likely delight fans of the entire franchise. One such Easter egg comes at the top of the episode when we hear an emergency broadcast following the crisis point of the penultimate episode. The voice of Original Series actor Walter Koenig comes over the radio alerting all who can hear that they're under attack by the Borg, and to avoid Earth at all costs. Koenig lends his voice to the President of the United Federation of Planets, Anton Chekov—the son of his original character, Pavel Chekov—and he invokes the character as he reminds everyone that "hope is never lost."

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt recently sat down with Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas to discuss the finale. During their conversation, Lovitt asked Matalas what went into creating this character and bringing Koenig back for this special moment. He explained that he wanted to honor the Original Series with a special guest appearance. While they couldn't pull off exactly what the showrunner originally had in mind, he had high praise for Koenig's contribution to the finale. He told Collider:

"I really wanted to honor one of the original series’ actors in this if this was gonna be my last bite of the apple at Star Trek entirely. I really wanted one of the original series’ actors to appear. Initially, I wanted to get him on camera, and I ran out of time and money to do that. There's a lot of things—we could talk about that too. But we were able, luckily, to do this great voiceover warning not-to-approach-Earth moment with him, and he was so wonderful."

Other Special Cameos in the Star Trek: Picard Finale

Koenig wasn't the only familiar voice for Star Trek fans to be featured in the final episode. In "The Last Generation," we get a bit more of Majel Barrett's voice archive as the computer for the Enterprise-D. We also see a few familiar faces as well. After making a terrifying appearance earlier this season as a changeling version of the character, Tim Russ returns as the real Tuvok in order to promote Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) to Captain. The episode also features a surprise end-credits scene featuring none other than John de Lancie's infamous Q.

All 10 episodes of Star Trek: Picard are now available to stream on Paramount+.