It's time to boldly go back to the big screen! The final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 are getting a one-night-only theatrical release in select IMAX theaters on April 19 followed by a pre-taped Q&A with the cast of the hit series. Participating cities include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC. What's even better is that tickets for the event are free, and they'll be available on Wednesday, April 12 at 1 PM ET. The event will also feature complimentary concessions and a season finale poster giveaway.

Star Trek: Picard's third and final season has been widely acclaimed as one of the best seasons of Star Trek ever. Bringing back the full ensemble crew of The Next Generation for one final ride, Season 3 has been non-stop since it debuted on Paramount+ back in February. The final episodes kicked off with Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) sending out a distress call to Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). After it was revealed that the two share a son — and that he's in grave danger — the whole TNG crew has come together to save the Federation from what may be their most dangerous enemy yet.

In addition to McFadden and Stewart, Season 3 of Picard stars Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, and Brent Spiner as Data. Season 3 also brought back Picard alums Jeri Ryan, who plays Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd, who plays Raffi. The two are joined by a handful of newcomers including Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher, Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut as Sidney La Forge, Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge, Amanda Plummer as Vadic, and Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw.

Fans Are Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Star Trek: Picard

Following eight outstanding episodes, fans are not yet ready to say goodbye to the beloved series. Showrunner Terry Matalas already has ideas for a Picard spinoff titled Star Trek: Legacy. The concept for the series would follow the next generation of The Next Generation, Jack Crusher, Sidney and Alandra La Forge, and potentially Kestra Riker-Troi (Lulu Wilson), as well as legacy characters Seven and Raffi. There would also be plenty of opportunity for classic TNG characters to make appearances on the series — both LeVar Burton and Gates McFadden recently expressed interest in returning for a spin-off series.

Tickets for the theatrical IMAX screenings of the final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard will be available on April 12 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. The penultimate episode of Season 3 hits Paramount+ on April 13. You can check out our recent interview with Terry Matalas down below.