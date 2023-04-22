[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard]While the Star Trek: Picard series finale brought about one of the most satisfying endings we've ever seen, we're not ready for the game to end. And so it seems neither are the people behind the series. "The Last Generation," written and directed by Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas features a promising post-credits scene in which Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers)—newly assigned to the Enterprise-G—is greeted by a familiar face: John de Lancie's Q. Though humanity's trial is over for Picard, it's just beginning for young Jack. It's a fun note to end the series on, with nearly endless potential for future adventures.

Following the series finale, Collider's own Maggie Lovitt sat down with Speleers to chat about his incredible journey in Season 3. During their conversation, Lovitt brought up the post-credits scene, asking what it was like to film that very multi-layered moment. Speleers instantly had high praise for the legendary de Lancie, saying: "Yeah, John [de Lancie] is great, I mean, what an actor. Of course, again, the great thing about working with this cast is they've been playing these parts for so long they know these characters inside out. "

Speleers revealed that though the scene is "quite a short scene," de Lancie was "determined to throw it around, play every which way possible, try and find every ounce of nuance we could, and he was great." He explained that while he was initially intimidated by the enigmatic actor, he "relished doing this scene with him." Of working with de Lancie, Speleers told Collider:

"I was intimidated by him at first, but in a good way. I was like, "Oh my God, this guy's the real deal." He's tall and he's eloquent and he's no-nonsense, and he just looks at you, and it’s a warm look, but it's intense, which I love. I relished doing this scene with him...He's great. I mean he is phenomenal."

A Simple Name for a Complicated Being

Q is one of the most iconic characters in all of Star Trek, having played an instrumental guest role in The Next Generation, before popping up sporadically throughout the rest of the franchise including appearances on Voyager, Deep Space Nine, and Lower Decks. Speleers told Lovitt that they played with several variations of this special scene, knowing the potential that a visit from the Continuum holds.

"We did different variations on when he says, 'And now Jack, for you it's just beginning.' I can't remember if, in Episode 10 in the version we picked, there was a rye smile, but I remember me and Terry were like, 'Let's try one where we try and enjoy it. Maybe you're smiling, maybe you're excited about the possibility of whatever challenges that Q's going to throw down for you.' I don't think we told John we did it, and I remember him being really animated, and being like, 'I like that.' I had a really great day with him, and I mean that. If we got to go again, that would be phenomenal going toe to toe with him. I would absolutely love that."

While nothing has been made official at Paramount+ yet, with this credits scene and Jack joining Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on the Enterprise, fans are definitely hoping for a Star Trek: Legacy series.

While nothing has been made official at Paramount+ yet, with this credits scene and Jack joining Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) on the Enterprise, fans are definitely hoping for a Star Trek: Legacy series.