[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard]The Star Trek: Picard series finale brings our heroes, and the entire galaxy to the brink of destruction. When the Borg Queen uses Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) as a weapon of mass destruction the crew of the Enterprise-D must venture into the heart of the Cube to rescue him and save all mankind. While Picard (Patrick Stewart), Riker (Jonathan Frakes), and Worf (Michael Dorn) beam onto the enemy ship to take it apart from the inside, Beverly (Gates McFadden), Deanna (Marina Sirtis), Geordi (LeVar Burton) and Data (Brent Spiner) serve as their eye in the sky from the bridge of the Enterprise.

When the Enterprise crew finds the beacon they need to destroy to end the assimilation of "the next generation," they realize that doing so—while necessary to save the rest of the universe—means that they may lose everyone they love aboard the Borg cube. Just as Picard and Jack rescue each other from the collective, it seems as though all hope of their ultimate rescue may be lost love saves the day once more. As Riker reaches out with one last "I love you" for his Imzadi, Deanna is able to sense exactly where they are with her Betazoid skills. She jumps into action flying the ship into the exact place it needs to be to beam them all out. It's an incredibly stunning shot as the Enterprise-D heroically hovers over the rotted chasm of the Borg Cube.

Recently, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to discuss the breathtakingly satisfying series finale, and this key turning point for the heroes of "The Last Generation." All of the pieces for this rescue fit together beautifully—when Data is unable to get a lock on Jack and Picard, Riker and Worf venture further into the ship in order to find them in a race against time. Because of Deanna and Riker's soulmate-level telepathic connection, she's able to sense exactly where they are on the ship, leading to their triumphant rescue. Matalas explained, "We knew we needed a way for them to find each other. I’m trying to remember if it was [Christopher Monfette], or who came up with that idea, which is so beautiful."

The Picard Finale Gives The Next Generation's Heroes a Send-Off Filled With Hope

Deanna using her empathic gifts to locate someone is not a new skill—we saw her do the same in the back half of Star Trek: Nemesis. However, the way Matalas and the writers of Picard use this moment is almost the antithesis of how it's done in Nemesis, and I mean that in the best possible way. In Nemesis, Deanna finds the enemy ship by looking into the mind of the Reman guard who used his telepathy to assault her. The Picard finale takes what was once a show of trauma and vengeance and turns it into a moment of love, family, and heroism. "And it's also a way to sort of put to bed that Deanna-flying-the-ship bit, as well, in this wonderful rescue," said Matalas.

The "impetus" for the scene as Matalas explained, came from a visual image he wasn't sure they would be able to pull off with "Picard and Jack and the Enerprise-D flying over them." The final scene brings together the full arc of the season in regard to this found family, knowing that they're never alone as long as they have each other. Jack finally knows where he belongs, Riker and Deanna are operating as a unit, and everyone gets their hero moment as "love conquers all." Matalas continued, saying:

"That was a moving moment I wanted to do as a director, and I built it into the script. I was like, 'No, I want the shot, I want the shot,' and everybody's like, 'Okay, we'll be able to do it.' I was like, 'I'm not gonna be able to pull this off,' and visual effects is like, 'Oh, I think we could do it,' And then I was like, 'There's no way.' And so, it was like, how can we get to that moment? And it was also an emotional moment, too, because it comes off of the line, Jack saying, “I'm not alone,” and it truly was his family coming to rescue him at that moment. It was a culmination of all those ideas of the family truly together, and that love conquers all, truly, and it's the love of that, and the end of that arc for the Rikers is what manages for the Enterprise to find them."

All 10 episodes of Star Trek: Picard are now available to stream on Paramount+. Be sure to check out Lovitt's full conversation with Matalas, and in the meantime, you can watch our recent chat with Frakes and Burton down below.