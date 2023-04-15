The emotions that poured from Star Trek fans this week will not soon be forgotten. Star Trek: Picard has continued to connect fans back with the crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation in a way that has made for a series of reunions and moments that leave us crying week after week. As we are embarking on the final season with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), we're getting to see the reunion of him with this bridge of the Enterprise.

One of the best parts about Season 3 has been the return of fan-favorite characters. From Season 1, we had Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis back as William Riker and Deanna Troi but it has been a slow build getting the team all together once again. We had a version of Brent Spiner in the series but it wasn't the Data we know and love, but slowly and surely we've rebuilt that crew from The Next Generation that just meant so much to us all. In Season 3 Episode 9, we got to see an emotional return for the team back to the Enterprise D. It was revealed that Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) had rebuilt the ship and so when the Titan was compromised by the Borg, they needed a new ship to try and get Starfleet back. Seeing them back in action, all in their seats once more? It resulted in a lot of tears and screams from fans of the series.

The official Star Trek account on Twitter shared an image of the bridge with our favorite characters all back together. With Picard in the center, ready to lead the team, we had Riker, Deanna, Geordi, Worf (Michael Dorn), Data, Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and some new members to their crew with 7 of 9 (Jeri Ryan), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and Jack (Ed Speleers). It was emotional to see The Next Generation Crew all standing on the Bridge and it was, also, apparently a lot for showrunner Terry Matalas as well. The release also included the character posters with the crew members at their individual stations.

Terry Matalas Felt the Pressure of Bringing the Iconic Enterprise Back

Going back to the Enterprise was, really, the only way this series could have ended, because it's where it all started. The minute that we saw the Enterprise in action is when we knew that things were going to happen that would make fans of this series just really connect once again with the characters we've come to know over the last nearly 40 years. Collider got to speak with Matalas about bringing the team to the Enterprise and seeing them there.

He shares his thoughts on being back on that bridge with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, saying:

It hits me at different moments all the time. It was daunting. I just didn't want to screw it up. Even now it hasn't aired yet, it airs tonight, and I'm so nervous about it. I don't think I will sleep tonight, I think I will probably mostly be looking at the returns on Twitter to see how people are reacting. So, you know, it's a hell of a thing. And I wanted to do it for them too. I mean, they all had an emotional response walking out of that terminal lift and seeing it again. But it felt like the right Enterprise to be on. You know, we have many options. We could have rebuilt the E, we could have made it one of Kirk's ships, but it felt like we wanted to end at the beginning here. And so that's where we went with it.

