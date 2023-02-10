The premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is almost here! Just a week out from the release of the first episode of the final season, Paramount has dropped a stunning set of new images featuring the impressive cast. The new images showcase both the returning cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as franchise newcomers—some of whom we don't know whether to call friend or foe. A previously released trailer revealed Tony-winner Amanda Plummer as Season 3's big bad, a menacing villain called Vadic. More recently, Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers were announced in recurring and regular roles respectively, though details on their characters remain sparse.

The new images see the crew aboard the USS Titan, a ship that Will Riker captained after serving on the Enterprise for over 10 years. The crew is bathed in dramatic red and blue lighting as if the ship is under red alert. Gates McFadden's Beverly Crusher perches atop the armrest of what appears to be the Captain's chair, much like she'd often sit upon the edge of Picard's desk during the run of The Next Generation. The relationship between Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Beverly is expected to be central to Picard Season 3 as early teasers and trailers have revealed that the retired Admiral jumps back into action when he receives a coded distress call from his dear friend.

Not a lot of plot details can be gleaned from the new images, though some other interesting factors to note include Plummer's Vadic also being aboard the Titan. It's likely to keep the theming of the cast images consistent, but Picard and his crew should certainly be on the lookout for an intruder should she manage to get aboard the ship. Brent Spiner also returns in the new images; known for playing multiple characters in the long-running franchise, Spiner will be reprising his role as Data's evil twin brother Lore in the upcoming episodes.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reunites the Crew of the Enterprise-D for One Last Adventure

Also seen in the new images are returning cast members Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis who play married former officers Will Riker and Deanna Troi. Alongside their fellow TNG cast members, Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton also return. Dorn plays Worf, a Klingon warrior who spent several years on Deep Space 9 after leaving the Enterprise, while Burton plays engineer Geordi La Forge. Season 3 of Picard is set to introduce Geordi's daughters Sidney and Alandra who, though not featured in the new images, will be played by Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut and Burton's real-life daughter Mica Burton. Finally, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd return from the first two seasons of Picard as Seven of Nine and Raffi. Seven is an ex-Borg and was introduced on Star Trek: Voyager, while Raffi first appeared in Season 1 of Picard as the admiral's former first officer.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on February 16 on Paramount+. Check out the new cast images below.

