Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard.The finale episode of Star Trek: Picard delivered an emotional conclusion to a season filled with mystery, yearning, and adventure. In "The Last Generation" we find Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) fully assimilated inside the massive Borg Cube — the brave and brazen son of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) had rushed in in the previous episode with every intention of killing the Borg Queen (Alice Krige/Jane Edwina Seymour). However, he fully underestimated the sway of the collective and found himself alone and assimilated.

The last episode sees Picard storm the Borg Cube with Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Worf (Michael Dorn) at his side, but rescuing Jack is something that he must do on his own. When Picard arrives in the heart of the ship, Jack is decked out in Borg armor and all but gone to the world. Though he swore that he would never return to the collective, Picard knows he finally has something worth going back for—his son. It's a harrowing and emotional sequence as Picard admits that Jack was the part of himself that was always missing pulling him out of the totalitarian uniformity of the Borg and back into the found family of Starfleet.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas recently sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to discuss "The Last Generation." During their conversation, Lovitt asked Matalas about the design of Jack's Borg costume, which is beautifully reminiscent of Picard's Locutus armor. The showrunner immediately praised the series' costume designer Michael Crowe, who had previously worked on multiple impressive Marvel projects including Avengers: Endgame and Hawkeye. Matalas continued, saying:

"He has all those chops, and I gotta tell you, his Vox costume, I wasn't even prepared for how amazing it was."

Leveling Up the Picard Finale for the Big Screen

Crowe didn't just nail it with Jack's Borg costume, as Matalas points out, "he had been crushing it all season with those Starfleet jackets, with the Changelings." When Crowe learned about Matalas' plans for the finale he "had thrown some concept art for Vox that was stunning," but the showrunner never expected that they'd be able to bring the vision to life on a budget. "We had no money to put together something as stunning as that," he told Collider. However, Crowe knocked it out of the park nonetheless. Matalas continued:

"The next thing you know, Ed is walking out with this fully realized feature film-quality, full-on Borg costume that is as good as anything any feature film with a spectacular budget can pull off. And that's Michael Crowe. And that wardrobe department deserves every Emmy there is to have for it. It's incredible."

The final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard were shown in IMAX in select cities across the U.S., so several lucky fans were able to see Crowe's feature film-quality work on the biggest screen possible.

All 10 episodes of Star Trek: Picard are now available to stream on Paramount+.