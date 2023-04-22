[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard.]

After ten wonderful weeks of thrilling episodes and exciting space adventures, the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard has come to a close. Season 3 brought together the cast of The Next Generation for one final ride. When a distress call from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) reveals a secret Picard/Crusher lovechild and a suspenseful mystery, the crew of the Enterprise-D rallies together to save the galaxy one last time. Along with a new story for our dear old heroes, the final season of Star Trek: Picard introduces some new faces that we simply can't get enough of.

Ed Speleers plays Jack Crusher, the son of Beverly and Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). At the center of the season is the mystery that surrounds Jack, a sense of longing to be a part of something that's rooted in his very bones. No, it's not the Borg Collective, but Starfleet and the very found family he was born into. The final episode of Star Trek: Picard sees Jack fully reunited with both of his parents, as he finally embraces their shared legacy.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt recently sat down with Speleers to discuss his role in the final season of Picard. During their conversation, Speleers spoke about how much this season resonated with him and how, much like the audience, he's not ready to let go of Jack Crusher yet. He told Collider:

"I don't know, it just resonated with me. I joked to someone the other day, I was like, 'I just want to play Jack Crusher for the next 15 years and then retire.' I feel like there's so much storytelling to do with him."

Image via Paramount+

What Will Jack Crusher's Legacy Be?

As Speleers points out Jack Crusher is a complex character, and there's a lot to dig into if Paramount were to greenlight a spinoff series. While the Picard finale wraps beautifully whether the adventure continues or not, there's certainly a lot of potential for a Star Trek: Legacy series. Speleers would love to dig deeper into the complexities of the character, as he told Lovitt:

"I just feel he's so complicated, and who knows what the future holds, but I think within that storytelling, I don't want it to be such a clean break as, 'Okay, he's dealt with everything now.' You still want that emotion because that's what we enjoy seeing. You want to see people that can... You live everything they live, I suppose that's what you want."

If the finale left you with a swell of emotion, then you're certainly not alone. Speleers went on to share how overwhelmed he is with emotion for this series and this character. He said: "I'm a little bit stunned and taken aback that this whole thing has happened, and it's the final day today. I think I'm going to bloody cry now, for crying out loud." He asks himself, "'Oh, what now? Is that the end of Star Trek? Is that it? Is that the end of Jack Crusher? Is that just done?'" And while nothing is officially in the works yet, the fans—as well as the cast of Picard and Next Gen—are calling for Star Trek: Legacy to get the green light.

While we eagerly await more news on the future of these characters, make sure you check out the rest of our coverage on the Star Trek: Picard finale and don't miss Lovitt's full conversation with Speleers when it goes live. All episodes of Picard are now available on Paramount+ and you can watch a previous chat we had with Speleers down below.