Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 10.Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is a legend. Be it within the world of Star Trek or beyond in the fandom, there’s no arguing that he is a great Star Trek captain; charismatic, smart, empathetic, and vulnerable. It’s no wonder that despite leading seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four films, fans couldn’t wait to see the man back in action for three more seasons of Star Trek: Picard. But there’s a pattern to Picard’s actions that is concerning even for the most ardent fans — he’s a terrible father figure.

There’s no doubt about Picard’s leadership skills. We’ve seen him bravely captain the Enterprise in battles against countless threats to the Federation of Planets, not least against the Borg (“The Best of Both Worlds, Parts I and II” and Star Trek: First Contact), and negotiate in unwinnable circumstances (“The Drumhead” and “Measure of a Man”). And in the finale of Star Trek: Picard, he proves what a life-altering impact he has had on people’s lives. The former senior crew of the Enterprise, his friends, warped into danger without batting an eye. As hard as it is to admit, maybe Picard’s greatness and his comfort with the crew of the Enterprise have ensured he’s a less-than-exemplary mentor and role model to everyone else.

Picard Keeps Abandoning the People Who Look Up to Him

Picard’s duty to Starfleet, his love for the Enterprise, and his close friends aboard it are paramount in his life. He will, and does, drop everything for them. Consequently, many other characters, over the course of two series and several films, who have regarded Picard as something of a father figure, are the ones who have been dropped by the wayside.

In Season 1, viewers met Elnor (Evan Evagora), once a young Romulan boy displaced by the Romulan supernova who was saved by Picard. Picard would visit Elnor often, giving him books and fencing lessons. It’s not a surprise that Elnor formed an attachment to Picard. But then the attack by synthetics on Mars grabbed Picard’s attention, and he abandoned Elnor for years. Picard met him again when Elnor was an adult. Despite Elnor calling Picard out on the abandonment, he forgives him and joins Picard’s mission. And what happened after that? In Star Trek: Picard Season 2, Picard washes his hands of Elnor, leaving Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) to step in as a parental figure to love and support Elnor. Picard doesn’t even take a moment to mourn Elnor’s death, he’s so focused on his nemesis, the Borg.

Another character from Season 1, Soji Asha (Isa Briones), was similarly abandoned by Picard. She was more of a conduit for Picard to reconnect and grieve the loss of his friend Data (Brent Spiner). Though Soji becomes embroiled in Picard’s mission to understand who she really is and how she and other synthetics are connected to Data, in the end, Soji’s usefulness runs out once Picard has made peace with his friend’s loss. He doesn’t even mention her again.

Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) who, very obviously, looked up to Picard and formed a really close bond with him in Season 2, turned into the Borg Queen because Picard was too lost in his own daddy issues to notice her transformation and fight beside her.

Even Ro Laren (Michelle Forbes), who served aboard the Enterprise before defecting to the Maquis felt abandoned by Picard — and he only realizes this at the moment of her sacrifice. Picard was invested in mentoring her, but the moment Ro began to question Starfleet’s methods, Picard lost faith in her. And this is another major character flaw in him.

Picard Can’t Stop Recruiting People to Starfleet

All throughout Star Trek: Picard, one consistent aspect of Picard is that he seems to be on a perennial recruitment drive for Starfleet. Alongside Elnor and Soji, Picard forms a new crew aboard La Sirena. Its captain, Cristóbal Rios, considers Picard a father, but the relationship is obviously one-sided since Picard is focused on defeating two of his nemeses — the Borg Queen (Anne Wersching) and Q (John De Lancie). Despite Rios’ personal experiences with Starfleet, the organization that was quick to blame him for his former captain’s death, Picard insists that Rios is “Starfleet through and through” in Season 1. By the start of the following season, Rios is captain of the Stargazer, but it’s clearly not the life he wants anymore. In the end, Rios chooses to remain in the racist 21st century rather than return to the Starfleet life that Picard had found for him.

In the third season of Star Trek: Picard, Picard discovers that he has a long-lost son with Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). By the time Picard gets to meet Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), he is an adult with his own personality and quirks. But, for all of Picard’s declarations that Jack is the missing piece in his life, Picard is at his most emotional when he sees the Titan, rechristened as the Enterprise-G thanks to the Enterprise-D crew’s world-saving heroics, and he learns that Jack is assigned to it. Despite being a free-wheeler all his life, Jack joining Starfleet is apparently the best decision he could have made in Picard’s eyes. And we’ve seen this over the years with Picard.

Elnor, Raffi, Rios, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and Jack have one thing in common — they meet Picard, and he convinces them to join Starfleet. We know Picard reveres Starfleet, but the institution is flawed, bureaucratic, and inflexible. While the majority of these characters stick it out in Starfleet, they do so through strife and heartache.

Even before Star Trek: Picard, way back in the early days of Star Trek: The Next Generation, despite Picard’s barely disguised discomfort around young Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton), he tried his best to support Wesley’s growth — as long as it was within the realm of working in Starfleet. Beyond that, Picard doesn’t really talk about Wesley that much.

It’s easy to get sucked into Picard’s orbit, and yet when all of these characters needed him, Picard was off on his own personal away mission — be it pining for Wesley’s mom, or reconciling his grief over Data’s death or Q’s death.

Picard is a wonderful character; a true Renaissance man, and we love him to bits, but he’s shown that he has a blind spot when it comes to his surrogate children and mentees. This could be down to how, for the majority of Picard’s life, he believed he had a terrible father, when, in fact, his father was simply trying to protect him from the instability of his mother’s mental illness. He’s not perfect and has never claimed to be, but we’re not wrong to expect more from a man who means so much to the people around him. They think the world of him, and yet, Picard is always looking for something else, something more. Picard has maintained that he found his family in Starfleet, particularly on the Enterprise. But once he found them, he stopped being there for the people who need him most — the next generation.