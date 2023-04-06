Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 8, "Surrender."

The latest episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 delivered satisfying moments across the board from the revival of Data (Brent Spiner) and Worf's (Michael Dorn) heroic rescue of Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi (Marina Sirtis) to Vadic (Amanda Plummer) meeting her karmic end and the whole Next Generation crew coming together. With all of these resolutions, we still have a hefty handful of questions leading into the final two episodes of the series. One of which is the whereabouts of Riker and Troi's daughter Kestra (Lulu Wilson). Introduced in the Picard Season 1 episode "Nepenthe," Kestra is Riker and Troi's youngest child, and after watching them go through the loss of their son Thad, fans will be glad to hear Kestra is safe from the changelings—and whoever they're working for.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt recently sat down with Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas to get a behind-the-scenes look at Episode 8 and he was able to give us some insight into where the youngest of the Troi-Rikers is during this particular crisis. "The way we looked at it, she's very likely in early admission at Starfleet Academy. So, safe and sound, unaware that her parents are in jeopardy." In Season 1, young Kestra was introduced with a particular affinity for starships, so it makes complete sense that she'd jump at the opportunity to follow in her parent's footsteps and join Starfleet.

Initially, the conversation between Riker and Troi included a comment about Kestra's whereabouts, but as Matalas explains it didn't quite sound natural in their back and forth. He told Collider:

"We had it in there, but again, it just didn't fit in with the dialogue. [There are] so many things you put in that fans are like, ‘Why didn't you just say this?’ You have it in there and it sounds like garbage. We had that line in there, and, ‘Thank God, Kestra is alive and well and at Starfleet Academy…’ It just sounds terrible, so you take it out."

How Would Kestra Fit Into a Star Trek: Legacy Spin-Off?

While Paramount+ has not yet given the much-talked-about Picard spin-off series Star Trek: Legacy the greenlight yet, fans are not ready to let these characters go. The proposed series would follow characters that have been established over Picard's three seasons with Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) serving in command positions, and newcomers Sidney and Alandra La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut and Mica Burton) and Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) joining their mission. While Kestra may not quite be old enough to join the crew full-time, she would fit right in as this "next generation" crew's young prodigy ala Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton). We also certainly wouldn't say no to Isa Briones returning as Data's daughter Soji either. Frakes previously told Fansided that he "could be like Charlie in Charlie’s Angels, the admiral they check in with.” With Deanna's declaration that they should return to the city, she and Riker could easily take up positions at Starfleet Academy that would allow them to pop up on a spin-off from time to time. LeVar Burton recently told fans he'd also be open to returning when he made an appearance on The View with his daughter Mica.

While we wait for more news on Star Trek: Legacy, you can watch new episodes of Picard every Thursday on Paramount+. Be sure to check out Lovitt's full conversation with Matalas on Episode 8, and in the meantime, you can watch our recent conversation with Frakes and Burton down below.