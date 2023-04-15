Star Trek: Picard has been some of the best television that Trekkie's have seen for quite some time. Which is saying something because Star Trek has been back and better than ever in recent years. With Picard, we've seen the return of our crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation and we've had the pleasure of seeing the new generation taking over from our favorite Starfleet officers. With many of the crew's kids now taking their roles in Starfleet, we've gotten to meet Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), Dahj (played by Isa Briones in previous seasons), Riker's daughter Kestra (Lulu Wilson), and now we've met Geordi La Forge's (LeVar Burton) daughters.

Sidney La Forge (played by Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) and Alandra La Forge (Mica Burton) have been at the heart of Season 3 of Picard, and getting to see Burton's actual daughter playing Alandra has been a delight for fans of the series. But also for her! She's been posting her excitement over joining the series and she clearly loves working with her father and being part of his legacy. Burton is famous for her cosplay looks and genuinely sharing her nerdy love on the internet. And now fans of the show get to see her explore one of the best (and nerdiest) parts of being a fan of Star Trek – The Borg.

The Borg and Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) are synonymous with each other. Throughout the years, we've known them as one and when it was revealed in Episode 9 that Jack's illness (and therefore Jean-Luc's) is tied to Picard's time with the Borg, fans knew that not everything was going to end positively for our bridge of the Titan. And one of those is Alandra. An episode that left us on the edge of our seats, with Georgi and Data (Brent Spiner) working side by side again with Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), we learn that the Borg have been assimilating the entire fleet behind their backs.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Picard’ Season 3 Showrunner Terry Matalas Breaks Down Episode 9 on The Borg and Recreating the Enterprise

When Geordi says "where are my girls" after it is established that only the youngest members of the crew will be affected by the Borg assimilation, it is instant tears from then on out as the crew of the Titan turns into Starfleet's greatest foe. And, as Burton shared on Instagram, the make-up used to show the assimilation was absolutely terrifying and stunning in equal parts.

Mica Burton's "Borigification" Makeover is Breathtaking

All black eyes, veins throughout their faces and hands, when the Borg assimilates the Titan, it IS terrifying. But unfortunately Alandra and her sister Sidney (along with the "next" generation of Starfleet officers that they're working with) do look cool as can be. "We are Borg," they collectively say as one crew and the original Enterprise team is back in action, and as Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) says, "I've never been so happy to see so many wrinkles."

But it left the crew of the Titan in the Borg state and Burton really does seem to love it. The make-up is gorgeous and she shared her love for it in her Twitter post. "This was my first time in full [SFX] makeup in my professional career, and what an honor to be in the chair of the legendary Star Trek makeup artists. They made the 3-4 hour process fly by every day!" She went on to talk about how many pictures she has in her phone from her makeup, revealing she has about "100 pictures of the entire borgification process" which she will stitch together into a video and show fans at a later time. In the meantime, check out Burton's set image below: