[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 7, "Dominion."]The latest episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 delivered some unsettling revelations, a surprise appearance, and left our heroes on the verge of what might be their darkest hour as Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and her men seized control of the Titan. With Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) haunted by visions of red vines, horrifying nightmares, and a mysterious door, the enigma of who—or what—he truly is has only gotten more complicated in Episode 7. Fairly early in the episode, Jack realizes that he can hear the inner thoughts of Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut) while they share a turbo lift. It doesn't seem as though this is a regular occurrence for Jack, rather that this might be the first time it's happened. Over the course of the episode, and their fight against the Changelings, Sidney becomes aware that Jack can hear her thoughts and uses the connection between them to fight off a deadly foe.

To get a deeper look at this episode Collider's own Maggie Lovitt recently sat down with Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas. With Jack and Sidney, as well as the recent addition of Mica Burton's Alandra La Forge, Picard Season 3 has effectively delivered the next generation of The Next Generation, as LeVar Burton put it recently. Lovitt asked Matalas, with the pressure of staying true to legacy characters, what it's like to bring their children to life. With Jack and Sidney in particular, Matalas explained that neither character is exactly what you'd expect from the offspring of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), or Geordi La Forge (Burton), and that all comes down to the actors. He continued:

"It comes from Ed Speleers and [Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut]. They are such a joy to write for, and such natural actors, that they kind of demand their own kind of electricity, which is really fun to write for. It's funny, when you write them, you actually don't really think too hard about the legacy because, hopefully, they're enough of their own voice at this point in the narrative to not have that weight."

What Would a Star Trek: Legacy Spin-Off Look Like?

Matalas has spoken openly on Twitter about wanting to helm a spin-off of Picard titled Star Trek: Legacy, and in recent weeks the potential series has gotten a lot of attention. With a title like Legacy, the series would of course heavily feature characters like Jack, Sidney, and Alandra. And Matalas told Collider that the budding attraction between Jack and Sidney is something that "that could continue on if we were ever to continue on." Recently, LeVar and Mica Burton spoke about how they would both be down for a spin-off when they appeared on an episode of The View. The series could also easily follow legacy character Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who is very clearly on her way to a captain's chair, and Picard alum Raffi (Michelle Hurd), who has delivered an incredible storyline delving into Star Trek's relatively unexplored Section 31.

While we wait to see if Star Trek: Legacy gets the greenlight at Paramount+ you can watch new episodes of Picard Season 3 on the streamer every Thursday. Check out our recent conversation with Speleers down below.