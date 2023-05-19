Though it's been several weeks since the Star Trek: Picard series finale took its last bow on Paramount+, love for the series is still at an all-time high. Though the way we watch television has evolved immensely since Star Trek first hit the airwaves back in 1966, some of the ways we measure its success have remained constant. Fresh off the presses, the Nielsen Top 10 results have come in for the week of April 23, 2023, and for the second week in a row Star Trek: Picard has claimed a spot on the Streaming Originals list climbing up one to land at number nine on the latest roundup.

Fan support for the series reached a fever pitch with Season 3, as the series finally delivered the long-awaited reunion between the full ensemble cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner, all reprised their roles from the TNG, and Season 3 gave the beloved crew of the Enterprise-D a send-off worthy of these characters who are so iconic in the history of science fiction.

Along with one final adventure for this crew, Season 3 also set up a whole world of possibility with a mix of new characters and big bright futures for fan favorites like Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine. The series finale saw Seven promoted to Captain of the Enterprise-G and fans have been shouting for Paramount to greenlight a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series with Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas at the helm ever since. A petition for the spin-off started by The Popcast at Change.org now has over 51,000 signatures and is swiftly approaching 52,000 at the time of writing.

Star Trek Cast Members Want a Legacy Spin-Off

The fans aren't the only ones calling for a Legacy spin-off — several cast members from the series have expressed interest in the potential series. Earlier this year, LeVar Burton and his daughter Mica Burton who both star in the third season, went on The View and spoke about how wonderful it would be to see the adventures of "the next generation of The Next Generation." Frakes also told Fansided that he would love for Riker to appear in a Charlie's Angels-inspired capacity as the Admiral the new Enterprise checks in with from time to time. Here at Collider, we also spoke with McFadden who said that more adventures with her space son, Ed Speleers would be "fantastic." Speleers also told Collider's Maggie Lovitt that he'd love to play Jack Crusher for a very long time.

While nothing has been made official yet at Paramount, with all of this love for the series, Star Trek: Legacy is looking more and more like a possibility.