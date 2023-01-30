The premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is right around the corner. The highly anticipated season is set to feature the long-awaited reunion of the full ensemble cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Just a couple weeks ahead of the premiere, Paramount has released a stunning new poster featuring a new addition among the familiar faces. The new poster is a stunning illustration of the ensemble cast with the man, the myth, the legend himself Jean Luc Picard featured most prominently at the top next to stunning new artwork of the USS Titan—formerly captained by Will Riker.

The new poster features all of the same cast who appeared on the season's first poster, however, the impressive group is now joined by Brent Spiner and franchise newcomer Ed Speleers. Spiner played the lovable android Data for the entirety of The Next Generation's run, he also played many members of the Soong family including Data's evil android twin Lore. Given that Spiner's Data chose to end his life in Season 1 of Picard, a previously released trailer revealed that Spiner would be appearing as Lore in Season 3. Speleers joins the cast as a series regular, his character does not yet have a name, but according to Paramount he'll appear as someone "who aids Beverly Crusher's medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten."

In addition to Spiner and Speleers, Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard will feature returning cast members Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd. Tony Award-winning actress Amanda Plummer is set to play the season's big bad, an alien captain named Vadic who appears to be determined to bring about the destruction of the Federation. Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut and Mica Burton are also set to appear as Geordi La Forge's daughters Sydney and Alondra La Forge. 12 Monkeys star Todd Stashwick will also be joining the crew—his casting was announced alongside Speleers' and he'll be appearing as the current captain of the USS Titan.

What is Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard About?

Season 3 is set to be the final season of the reboot series centered around one of Starfleet's most beloved captains. Admiral Jean Luc Picard has long since retired from active service, but when he receives a distress call from an old friend—Beverly Crusher—he jumps into action, calling upon his most trusted allies to rescue one of their own. The official summary for the season calls this "the most daring mission" of Picard's life. It also promises that "this final adventure" will set him "on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on February 16. Check out the new poster down below!