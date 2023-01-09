The TCAs begin today in sunny California, and Paramount+ is kicking off the event by boldly going into the final season of Star Trek: Picard with a new poster featuring the ensemble cast. We're just over a month out from Picard Season 3's premiere episode and the new poster shows off the returning cast in stunning blue and gold hues. Naturally, featured most prominently on the poster is the man himself, Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). He's immediately flanked by Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), whose mysterious distress call serves as the inciting incident for Season 3, and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), who is set to introduce a whole new generation of Starfleet's best and brightest with his two daughters.

Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) sit at the center of the design, ever inseparable Imzadis. Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) are also featured side by side, though it's clear that their roles have reversed in the time we've known them with Seven sporting a commander's uniform and Raffi dressed for espionage. The duo is flanked by Worf (Michael Dorn), who is now a pacifist according to a previously released trailer, and Data's evil twin brother Lore (Brent Spiner).

Finally, the poster also features two starships shooting through space. The Federation vessel is likely the Titan — the ship that Riker captained for several years after leaving the Enterprise. Just a few weeks ago, Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas teased the Titan's musical theme, and it's believed that this is the ship Seven is currently serving on as a Commander. Hot on the Titan's heels is the ship belonging to Season 3's big bad Vadic (Amanda Plummer). Fans of the Kelvin-verse movies will also note that the design of her ship has the same menacing quality as Nero's ship in Star Trek (2009).

What Is Star Trek: Picard Season 3 About?

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard follows the legendary crew of the Enterprise-D on one last adventure as they set out to rescue one of their own. When something goes wrong on an unsanctioned mission Beverly Crusher sends out a distress call to her old friend Jean Luc Picard. Picard sets out to find her, catching up with several familiar faces along the journey. Most details about the upcoming season are still being kept under wraps, but at last year's SDCC Picard panel, McFadden said that the material she was given for this series is "the best stuff [her] character's ever had on a Star Trek show."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 hits Paramount+ on February 16, in the meantime, you can check out the new poster down below.