The final season of Star Trek: Picard is truly the epitome of the old adage about saving the best for last. It’s actually quite hard to believe that this is the beginning of the end when the first six episodes of Season 3 deliver a storyline that feels like the start of something new and exciting.

Picard’s first two seasons proved to be rather divisive among Trekkies, but I found them to be the perfect blend of nostalgia-filled plots, amazing new characters (yes, I’m talking about Rios), and a really compelling journey through Jean-Luc Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) psyche. While the first two seasons have given Trekkies a lot to be excited about—particularly with them bringing back characters like Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Data (Brent Spiner) in various forms, and Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna (Marina Sirtis)—the final season brings everything back into focus. Building on many of the themes doled out in those seasons, Terry Matalas and the entire creative team behind Season 3 have taken things to the next level and penned a season that feels like a love letter to not only The Next Generation but to the entirety of Star Trek.

What Picard Season 3 does best is smartly weaving in the rich lore of Star Trek into a fresh, and frankly, nerve-wracking adventure. All the while making it very accessible to its audience, whether you’re a lifelong Trekkie who can list every episode title from The Next Generation or a casual friend who reengaged with the franchise under Paramount+’s stewardship. The premiere is riddled with clever clues that lay the groundwork for the twists and turns that unravel throughout the first half of the season, which makes each episode very rewatchable as new information is uncovered.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Picard' to Auction Over 300 Props from Seasons 1 & 2

When it was first revealed that Star Trek: Picard would be bringing back most of the cast from The Next Generation, I had my reservations. With the Season 2 finale, most of my worries were put to bed after the series wisely closed out the storylines of their newcomers and made room for Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), and Worf (Michael Dorn) to reunite with Picard, Riker, and Deanna.

The first two seasons made it clear that life hasn’t been picture-perfect for the crew of the Enterprise following the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. Picard has put a significant amount of distance between himself and those he once considered his dearest friends, content to enjoy his retirement far away from Starfleet at Château Picard; while Riker and Deanna have had their fair share of marital problems after their son Thad’s death; and no one has seen or heard from Beverly in over 20 years. It’s refreshing to see an honest approach to what a reunion for the crew of the Enterprise would actually look like. Sure, they all became close friends and confidants—but they were also just co-workers. Time and distance will always test the bonds of the closest friends and put a strain on the strongest relationships.

As the plot starts to thicken, so too does the interpersonal drama between Picard and his former crew. While Riker is gung-ho to break rules and get thrown back into the chaos that seems to follow Picard across the galaxy, Geordi isn’t interested in ruining his reputation with the Fleet Museum, and Worf is caught up in his own dangerous mission—which conveniently intersects with Beverly’s dire situation. The convergence of The Next Generation crew is a beautiful thing to behold, especially because it doesn’t feel contrived or forced. Each of their paths since Nemesis neatly overlap, creating a broad avenue of potential. While the audience is distinctly aware of the fact that it has been over 20 years since this entire cast was together on-screen, the smart dialogue and even more clever storytelling make it feel as though only a few days have passed. There is a natural ease between each cast member, and those connections are only further strengthened by Season 3’s newcomers.

Image via Paramount+

Seven of Nine has played a major role in the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, but Season 3 sees her stepping into a new role—one that she seems reluctant to be in. Some time has passed since the Season 2 finale and now Seven of Nine finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Titan as Captain Shaw’s (Todd Stashwick) First Officer. He runs a tight ship, and he seems very reluctant to place his trust in someone who was once part of the Collective, as evidenced by the fact that he prefers that his First Officer go by Annika Hansen, rather than Seven. Across the first six episodes, the story makes it pretty clear that Seven is cut from the same cloth as Picard—she’s a rule breaker who is guided by her instincts. She may be part of Starfleet now, but she will always have the spirit of a Ranger.

Perhaps the most exciting newcomer to the Star Trek universe is a character who is shrouded in mystery and, for the sake of that mystery, he will only be briefly discussed in this review. But rest assured, there will be plenty of words penned about Ed Speleers' introduction. First announced only a few days ago, Speleers fills a role that feels like it’s torn from the pages of the best Star Trek fanfic—a fever dream for longsuffering Trekkies. Billed as a character connected to Beverly Crusher’s far-reaching medical aid efforts (which have kept her busy over the past twenty-odd years) he is a roguish sort of character with a dash of the swashbuckler that could easily put Star Wars’ Han Solo to shame. As a fan of Speleers’ who has been rooting for his career since he made his debut in Eragon 17 years ago, Picard gives him the opportunity to showcase his talent and go toe-to-toe with Sir Patrick Stewart with practiced ease.

In addition to Speleers, the next generation of The Next Generation is alive and well with Geordi La Forge’s daughters, who both make an appearance in Season 3. Alandra (Mica Burton) and Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) have both followed in their father’s footsteps with Starfleet, though one of them is a little more willing to get into trouble and break rules. With their introduction—and the rest of the cast—Star Trek: Picard takes on a tone that doesn’t feel like a long goodbye. Instead, it feels like the start of a beautiful beginning. The final season is fully aware of its own mortality, but it also knows that in order to boldly go forward, it has to strengthen the bonds of the crews that have always been at the core of the franchise. No matter how far beyond Federation Space those missions may take them or how dangerous those adventures may become, Star Trek thrives when it focuses on the human connections between its crew—no matter how flawed they may be.

Image via Paramount+

The first six episodes of Star Trek: Picard’s final season charts their own course through unknown territory. Rather than leaning into the natural impulse to create a picture-perfect reunion of a beloved cast of characters, the series leans into the perfection of imperfection. Picard and Riker are quick to dole out snark about their creaky joints, weak bladders, and the fact that they’ve fully stepped into “old fart” territory—and that’s okay! Season 3 thrives because it is innately aware that time has passed, mistakes have been made, and now the beloved crew of the Enterprise has been left to pick up the pieces and fight—together—to ensure that they leave a legacy behind in their wake.

As fun as Star Trek: Picard Season 1 and Season 2 were, Season 3 is an exceptional return to the world of The Next Generation, and a fitting send-off for a corner of the franchise that has held an important place in the hearts of audiences for well over 35 years.

Rating: A

The final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere weekly on Paramount+ starting on February 16.