[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 6 "Bounty."]Star Trek: Picard once again delivered a knockout episode with "Bounty" reintroducing old friends, and setting up new futures, while preparing us for the narrative to kick it into high gear as we head into the back half of Season 3. While the heart-pounding episode was dominated by an intense game of cat and mouse, the series also allowed for some really lovely character moments. "Bounty" sees the reintroduction of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) into the fold, as Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the Titan's skeleton crew show up on his doorstep at the Fleet Museum seeking refuge as they run from both Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and Starfleet brass. Meanwhile, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) continues to make connections with the members of his father's family—his fellow Starfleet officers—and it becomes clear that an affinity for the stars is certainly in his blood.

Recently, Collider's own Maggie Lovitt sat down with Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas to unpack the nostalgia-heavy episode and explore the connections being made between new characters and familiar faces. During their conversation, Lovitt called out one of the quieter moments of the episode—a scene where Jack and Seven (Jeri Ryan) admire the various ships on display at the Fleet Museum. Jack and Seven have paired up a few times this season and, as Lovitt and Matalas note, they already have delightful chemistry with Seven feeling like Jack's cool older sister.

While it's easy to assume that this scene is pure nostalgia bait on the surface, Matalas is quick to point out that it runs deeper than that and serves as a sort of mission statement moment for what Star Trek is all about.

"Well, I think that's what Star Trek is all about. It certainly, to me, is what it was going back to the original series on. So, it's just reflecting all of the great Star Trek narratives for me. And in that moment, specifically, those aren't ships that they're looking at, they're homes. It's easy for nihilist fans to say, "Oh, they're tossing out some nostalgia member berries." But really, they're not looking just at some starships. [They] are looking at the homes of different incarnations of Star Trek."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Leans Into the Found Family Trope

Ryan in particular really brings the concept of starships as homes, well, home in this scene, with Seven reminiscing about the found family she had on Voyager. Through the years Seven has been searching for the kind of belonging that she felt with Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and the rest of that crew, and people like Shaw (Todd Stashwick) make it feel like a distant wish, while she'd clearly risk it all for friends like Picard and Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

Lovitt also recently sat down with Speleers to discuss Jack's journey this season, and the two naturally gravitated towards this moment with Lovitt asking Speleers about his favorite starships. The actor indicated that if Paramount were to order a Picard spin-off series he'd absolutely call the Titan his favorite starship. Speleers said, "I'm going to say if we get the chance to do more, that's going to be my favorite starship." He went on to elaborate on Jack's perspective in that scene saying:

"I like Jack's notion, I like the fact that he doesn't necessarily need to be embedded in Starfleet to have a penchant for Starships and to admire the great machinery that they are and what they represent and the idea of seeking new frontiers and finding new places. I feel that that's a fun thing to hold dear to his heart."

While it remains to be seen if we'll get to see more of Jack and Seven's future adventures among the stars, we'll at least get to see how the rest of this particular story plays out. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard arrive on Paramount+ every Thursday. Be sure to check out Lovitt's full conversation with Matalas when it goes live. In the meantime, you can watch our recent chat with Ryan and Stashwick down below.