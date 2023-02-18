Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 1.When Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) first appeared in Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard, it was a surprise to see that she wasn’t part of Starfleet, but instead belonged to a rogue group of vigilantes called the Fenris Rangers. One would have expected her to join the institution after spending years aboard the Starfleet ship, Voyager. She was still doing good in the universe, just sans a uniform.

We later learned that Seven had tried to get her commission when Voyager returned to the Alpha Quadrant but was denied by Starfleet because she was Borg. Well, in the premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 3, things have changed… for the worse.

The Titan Is Not a Great Workplace

In the Season 2 finale of the show, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) used his authority as a Starfleet admiral to grant Seven a commission. And Starfleet appears to have taken it seriously since, in "The Next Generation," Seven is the first officer aboard the Titan. Or rather, we should say, Annika Hansen, is the commander — since the ship’s captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) prefers she uses her human name.

This is, perhaps, all the information we need to figure out how Seven’s new life as a Starfleet officer is going—in simple terms, it’s going badly. Seven was assimilated by the Borg when she was just six years old. She has been Seven of Nine for most of her life, especially the parts that she remembers. When she was liberated by Voyager, Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) even asked Seven if she’d like to change her name, but she didn’t. The only time Seven used her human name was when she was in the virtual world Unimatrix Zero. Shaw making Seven change her name is a little like how some people ask folks with ethnic names to use a nickname because they “can’t pronounce it.”

And let’s be honest, Shaw’s reluctance to use Seven’s name definitely comes from a racist place, given the spiteful way he reminds Seven that her loyalties lie with the Titan and not with old friends and "ex-Borg" (referring to Picard’s brief tenure as Locutus of Borg). What’s worse is, you can feel the tension among the ranks when Seven walks among them, and this is the trouble with having a bigot at the top. Those sensibilities invariably trickle down.

Seven is so clearly uncomfortable being at her new workplace because it is blatantly toxic. She’s tense, she’s cowed, she’s a shadow of herself. When Picard requests Seven take the Titan out of docking, she is so stunned, almost grateful, making it obvious her standing as commander of the ship isn’t taken seriously by Shaw. It’s tragic to see this character who has always been the personification of confidence (sometimes too much confidence) seem so insecure about her place in the world. Noticeably, once Seven is given control, she handles it well. But she also has the propensity to act impulsively, which doesn’t bode well for someone who’s supposed to be working within the rigid structures of Starfleet and Shaw’s command.

Voyager Wasn’t Ideal Starfleet Training

Seven’s first act in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is insubordination, and it’s because the rigid structures of Starfleet don’t suit her. She cut her teeth on a Starfleet ship in the Delta Quadrant, so Seven’s field experience is vastly different from Starfleet standards in the Alpha Quadrant. Picard and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) come aboard the Titan under the guise of running a routine inspection. It’s actually a ruse to get them closer to the location of an injured Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). Shaw denies their request, but Seven, of course, decides to go behind Shaw’s back and take her friends to their desired location, outside Federation space — because it’s the right thing to do to save a life.

Seven’s not one for blindly following orders. As she states to Picard, when she was a Fenris Ranger she could “trust [her] instincts, bring justice to an unjust universe.” This attitude of hers was cultivated aboard Voyager. Seven had far more freedom aboard Voyager because Captain Janeway gave her a lot of leeway, and this might explain why she chafes against Starfleet culture, especially the work environment aboard the Titan. Seven was often belligerent, impudent, and reckless on Voyager, but she also got results—she set up the Astrometrics lab, got Voyager through almost every scrape with the Borg, and added efficiencies to the ship that got them home earlier than the expected 70 years. That didn’t mean Seven didn’t also butt heads with her crewmates; even Captain Janeway was at the end of her tether at times. What Seven lacked in professionalism and social skills, she made up for by being efficient. She is Borg, after all. Captain Janeway ran a tight ship, but she was her own boss with no Starfleet supervision. Plus, the crew of Voyager was more like family since they were alone in the Delta Quadrant. They let matters slide which may have otherwise caused grievances on other ships.

Voyager was Seven’s collective, so she acted to protect them. But that also meant Seven made rash decisions, such as the time she beamed a member of Species 8472 off Voyager, ostensibly to its death, to stave off an attack by the Hirogen. Despite being reprimanded for her actions, she was too vital a member of the crew to be thrown in the brig, and Seven constantly proved herself invaluable, so the crew just worked with her eccentric personality, instead of against it. What other choice did they have? It’s not like Captain Janeway could have confined Seven to the cargo bay for 75 years every time she disobeyed commands. Four years aboard Voyager didn’t prepare Seven for the realities of working on a Starfleet vessel. And all the years with the Rangers only exacerbated it.

It’s interesting to note that Captain James Kirk (William Shatner) broke a lot of rules and is heralded as a hero. Picard, an avant-garde himself, is a living legend. But he played by the rules, though one could argue, by being captain of the Federation’s flagship, Picard could make his own rules. Seven doesn’t have that luxury, and she’s saddled with feeling like an outcast aboard the Titan. Seven was convinced to join Starfleet by Picard and Janeway, and she’s sticking around because she wishes to inspire others like Picard has. One of Seven’s great regrets after being liberated from the Borg was that her legacy would be lost, so it’s not surprising that she dreams of her name being emblazoned across the stars as Picard’s has. And in a way, Seven being part of Starfleet normalizes ex-Borgs being considered crew members and provides them much-needed representation.

Picard is certain Seven is in the right place—he means Starfleet, not necessarily the Titan. But he believed that of another friend betrayed by Starfleet, Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), who decided to remain in hellish 2024 instead of returning as Captain of the Stargazer, so Picard may not be the best judge of people’s careers. Can Seven, someone who has always defined her own meaning of free will, conform to such a restrictive institution as Starfleet? For Seven’s sake, we hope there’s a happy ending for her career.

