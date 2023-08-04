The Big Picture Star Trek: Picard fans eagerly await the final season's home release and bonus content, coming September 5.

Captain Shaw's death was an emotional moment in Season 3, and the alternate scene adds a comedic touch.

There is hope for a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series following Captain Seven of Nine.

Star Trek: Picard may have taken its final bow back in April, but fans of the series are still eagerly awaiting the final season's home release — including all of the bonus content that will inevitably accompany it. Now, likely in celebration of the fan convention Star Trek Las Vegas, Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas has shared an alternate scene from the show's final episodes.

While he was certainly a controversial character — you either love him or you hate him — Captain Shaw's death was one of the most emotional moments of Season 3. In the original scene, Shaw finally calls Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) by her chosen name for the first time on screen and passes the captaincy of the ship onto her with his dying breath. In the new, alternate scene, all of that remains true, but Todd Stashwick manages to get one last joke in as he tells Seven the ship belongs to her now, but "don't touch my stuff."

Stashwick has excellent comedic timing and is responsible for a significant amount of the season's lighter, moments as he plays Shaw with a relatable level of exasperation. The former 12 Monkeys actor was among the new additions to the cast for Season 3, joining the Next Generation cast alongside newcomers Ed Speleers, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, and Mica Burton.

Will There Be More 'Star Trek: Picard'?

Image via Paramount+

While Picard ended with Season 3, there has been a massive outcry from fans to continue on with these characters in the form of a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series. Prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, nearly the entire cast of the final season expressed interest in seeing Legacy brought to life. The series would, in theory, follow Captain Seven of Nine aboard the newly minted USS Enterprise-G, with her first officer Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and trusted advisor Jack Crusher (Speleers), at her side. The spin-off would also allow for the return of every TNG cast member in a guest-starring capacity for continuing adventures among the stars.

It's highly unlikely that we'll hear anything about Star Trek: Legacy while the writers and actors continue to strike for fair wages and better working conditions, however, fans certainly shouldn't give up hope. Following the end of the series executive producer Alex Kurtzman told Fox LA that they've "heard fans loud and clear."

All three seasons of Star Trek: Picard are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Season 3 will be available on Blu-ray on September 5. You can watch the alternate scene down below.