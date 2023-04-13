Ahead of the series finale of Star Trek: Picard, Collider is thrilled to exclusively debut a new track from the Season 3 soundtrack. The new track, titled "Leaving Spacedock" plays over a key scene in the penultimate episode which is now available to watch on Paramount+. We won't spoil it for you, but if you're a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation, it's a moment that will likely bring tears to your eyes. When you listen to "Leaving Spacedock," you will be able to recognize familiar refrains from Star Trek's past including the breathtaking theme of The Next Generation, as well as the theme of Picard.

New to the series, composers Stephen Barton and Frederick Wiedmann took on the challenge of honoring decades of Star Trek while putting a fresh twist on the music. Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas said, "The score to Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is a throwback to the classic theatrical scores by Jerry Goldsmith and James Horner." Barton and Weidmann's score beautifully celebrates the history of the franchise while instilling this series with a bright, thrilling sound that invokes all of the hope and heart that Star Trek is known for. The music also creates an emotional, heart-pounding background to the on-the-edge-of-your-seat action and adventure that Season 3 is filled with.

On creating new music for the series, Barton said, "It is a musical story about legacy, about family, and about mixing the best of the Next Generation and the ‘next Next Generation;’ and we hope it takes you on an epic journey.” Meanwhile, Weidmann also had high praise for the orchestra they worked with to bring the score to life saying, "It was a dream come true to record our phenomenal LA orchestra for these episodes, bringing to life a huge legacy of Star Trek themes, as well as new ones."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Honors Legacy in More Ways Than One

Speaking of legacy, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has beautifully set up the option to continue this journey with, as Barton said, the next Next Generation. Matalas has spoken about a possible spin-off series titled Star Trek: Legacy that would follow the offspring of the classic Next Gen characters that have been introduced this season like Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) as well as legacy characters like Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). The series would also provide plenty of opportunity to bring back the iconic TNG characters, honoring the past while looking toward the future.

The series finale of Star Trek: Picard, which will be screened in IMAX in participating locations, hits Paramount+ next week on April 19, and the soundtrack will be available on digital platforms on April 20. You can listen to the exclusive new track from Episode 9 down below.