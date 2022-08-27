One of Star Trek's largest fan conventions, 56-Year Mission Las Vegas, hosted by Creation Entertainment, is in full swing right now, and while there's still more to come from the event, stars from the various Star Trek series have been celebrating the incredible franchise for days. The special guests have been teasing some of what's to come in the currently airing shows and dropping hints ahead of Star Trek Day next month when cast and creatives are expected to announce upcoming release dates and preview the next year of content.

The event has over 100 celebrity guests in attendance including Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, and Celia Rose Gooding for the newly launched prequel series Strange New Worlds, original series stars William Shatner, George Takei, and Walter Koenig, and Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, and Tig Notaro from Star Trek: Discovery. Many legacy cast members from The Next Generation including Gates McFadden and Jonathan Frakes are in attendance ahead of their highly anticipated return on the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which is expected to hit Paramount+ sometime next year.

Alongside her TNG co-stars, Denise Crosby is in attendance. Crosby played Chief Security Officer Tasha Yar on the first season of the 80's reboot series. The character was killed off quite abruptly by the villain Armus in the Season 1 episode "Skin of Evil." The actress appeared a handful of times in the later seasons as Sela, the offspring of an alternate timeline's Tasha Yar who grew up to be a Romulan Commander. During the convention, Crosby told fans of Picard Season 3, "You will see Tasha Yar, but I'm not going to tell you how," according to Twitter user TXTrek who is in attendance at the event.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Posters Highlight Returning 'Next Generation' Crew

While it's tempting to assume that the season's big bad — whom executive producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed is a woman at SDCC last month — could be Sela, showrunner Terry Matalas has also confirmed that the Season 3 villain is a new character entirely. Matalas did say that there is a nod to Tasha in the final season, and with Crosby's comments, it'll be interesting to see exactly how the beloved character comes back into play. Many fans consider Tasha's death a huge mistake from the early days of TNG so hopefully, any homage to the character will offer some resolution for those who were sad to see her go.

In addition to Crosby, Frakes, and McFadden, Patrick Steward, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Michael Dorn, are all returning for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. While the final season does not yet have a release date, we're likely to find out on Star Trek Day, September 8, so stay tuned at Collider for updates. Check out the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser released at SDCC down below.