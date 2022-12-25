Star Trek: Picard is gearing up for its third season, to keep boldly going where no one has gone before. To build up the hype, Terry Matalas, the showrunner for the second and third seasons, posted a tease of Stephen Barton's Titan theme. In Star Trek canon, the Titan is the ship that Riker captained after leaving the Enterprise.

The tease was met with praise from fans, many of whom commented on hearing James Horner's influence in the music, and that they can't wait to hear the entire musical piece. Horner composed and wrote the music for both Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, with many fans of Star Trek praising the score he composed for the starship battles in The Wrath of Khan. Music definitely sets the tone for any Star Trek. This is whether it's in the introduction of The Original Series or when the crew sees the USS Enterprise for the first time in J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek. Space is vast and epic, and deserves an epic score to go with it, and such is the case for the third season.

While there is no synopsis or clues as to what the third season will be about, a cast announcement shows recognizable names from various Star Trek series, namely the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation: Sir Patrick Stewart as the famous captain Jean-Luc Picard; Levar Burton as Geordi LaForge; Michael Dorn as Worf; Jonathan Frakes as Riker; Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher; Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner--not as Data, but as Data's evil twin android, Lore. Other actors you'll see are Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher.

Fans can only assume from seeing all these familiar names that the gang is getting back together again, and can only hope that what will be the third and final season will give them closure on the characters they've come to know and love over the years. The crew will be headed on one last space road trip and adventure into the vast unknown of space, and we can't wait to tag along for the ride.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is expected to premiere on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023, which is an exclusive release date for people who live in the United States. If you want to watch the other two seasons, they are also available to stream on Paramount+. Take a listen to the tease of the score for the third season below: