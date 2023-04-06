Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 8 "Surrender."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finally delivered on the long-awaited Next Generation reunion in Episode 8, bringing all of these characters together on screen for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. After slowly re-introducing each of the main characters from Next Gen over the first several episodes of Season 3, Episode 8 brings all of them together in the Ready Room of the Titan in classic formation. Prior to this moment, "Surrender" sees Worf (Michael Dorn) arrive on the Shrike to rescue Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi (Marina Sirtis), while on the Titan Data (Brent Spiner) faces down Lore in a battle of wits to take control of the Soong Golem.

Recently, Collider's own Maggie Lovitt sat down with Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas to get all the behind-the-scenes details on how they crafted this highly anticipated moment. Matalas explained that he wished they had time to make this scene longer so that the characters could say more to each other now that they're all together. When it came down to blocking the scene they knew they "wanted Deanna and Beverly across from each other so that they could hold hands in that moment." When it was revealed at the beginning of the season that Beverly (Gates McFadden) had disappeared to protect Jack (Ed Speleers), it was a surprise that not only had she not spoken to Picard (Patrick Stewart) in over 20 years, but she hadn't spoken to any of the others either. Despite their years apart their friendship runs strong and Deanna completely understands why Beverly made the choices she made.

Matalas also explained that some of the actors crafted their own narratives for how they would react to each other during this scene. According to the showrunner, Michael Dorn decided that Worf would be the only one not "entirely touched that Data had returned." He explained:

"In his mind, he was like, ‘Whatever, this isn't our Data. I don't care about the robot.’ That was kind of funny. So, in that scene, as Data's talking, he's kind of like, ‘All right, whatever. Let's just get to the meeting,’ if you really look at it, which is funny. So, there's some road to travel with those two characters, if you ever bring them back."

Image via Paramount+

What to Expect From the Final Episodes of Star Trek: Picard

While Matalas remained tight-lipped about most of the finer details of the next two episodes, he was able to tease a little bit about which pairings we'll be able to see some deeper reunions from between all the action of the show's epic conclusion. Though there won't be "a lot of stopping, like 'Hey, haven't seen you in a while,'" moments there will be "scenes of individual characters" amidst the group scenes. He told Collider:

"There's a really nice moment in the next episode with Data and Picard that is, I think, lovely. There's an intense Troi, Beverly, and Picard scene. Data and Geordi have a whole lot in these final two hours. The whole gang together, it has a whole lot of stuff together. It's a final Next Gen movie, these last two."

Though fans are not quite ready to say goodbye to these characters—and would gladly welcome a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series—it sounds like the final two episodes of the season are going to take audiences on one hell of a ride. You can catch up on Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+ right now, and catch new episodes when they hit the streamer on Thursdays. Make sure you check out Lovitt's full conversation with Matalas, and in the meantime, you can watch our recent interview with McFadden and Stewart down below.