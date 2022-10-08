The new trailer for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is so jam-packed with action, emotion, and new and returning characters that you're going to want to watch it over and over just to catch everything. Last month on Star Trek Day, Paramount revealed the first teaser trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. From that first footage, we learned that Season 3, and the impetus for getting the Next Generation crew back together, centers around a distress call from Beverly Crusher. In today's trailer, released during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, we get our first look at Beverly and Picard together, as well as the season's new villain, played by the legendary Amanda Plummer, and Mica Burton playing her father's daughter as Ensign Alandra La Forge.

The new trailer will have you gasping at every turn as each reveal doubles down on the final thrilling adventure for these beloved characters. So far Brent Spiner has appeared in every season of Star Trek: Picard as a different character. It's been fitting for Spiner as he frequently played multiple members of the Soong family on The Next Generation. In Season 1, he reprised the role of the beloved android Data, and Season 2 saw him as Data's ancestor Adam Soong. While it's been known that Spiner would be returning for Season 3 along with the rest of the Next Generation cast, his role has been kept a secret until now. The final seconds of the trailer reveal that Spiner will return as none other than Data's evil twin android, Lore.

Lore isn't the only familiar adversary introduced in the new trailer. The new footage also reveals the return of Daniel Davis as Professor Moriarty, a holo-novel character that came to life in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The trailer also has plenty of content for those eagerly awaiting the return of the TNG crew, from Picard desperately searching for Beverly and Deanna Troi's empathic senses intensifying the threatening aura of their new enemy, to Worf's newfound pacifism and Riker's ever-charming wise-cracks. Seven and Raffi are also heavily featured in the new footage which includes an extremely interesting connection between Worf and Raffi.

New York Comic Con went all out for Picard Season 3, bringing Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner out for their portion of the Star Trek Universe panel. The cast were joined on stage by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Terry Matalas, and Rod Roddenberry. Matalas also serves as the showrunner for Season 3.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will feature the full returning TNG cast as well as stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. The premiere of the final episodes arrives on February 16, 2023, with new episodes arriving exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday. In the meantime, you can check out the new trailer for Season 3 down below.