We're just over two weeks away from the premiere episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and during today's AFC Championship Game we got another glimpse at what's in store for Jean Luc Picard and his dear friends. The highly-anticipated third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is set to reunite the members of the Enterprise-D 20+ years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis.

The new trailer sees Picard diving head-first into one of the most dangerous adventures of his life as Will Riker warns "this is the end." Also revealed in the new footage are two new cast members joining the crew for the final season. Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys star Todd Stashwick are set to appear in Season 3—Speleers will be a series regular as an associate of Beverly Crusher, while Stashwick plays the new captain of the USS Titan.

Who Is in Season 3 of Picard?

Speleers and Stashwick join the absolutely stacked cast of Picard Season 3 which sees the return of Patrick Stewart in the titular role along with Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Michael Dorn as Worf, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, and Brent Spiner as Lore. Also returning from the first two seasons of Picard are Jeri Ryan, who originated her role as Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker. Other incredibly talented newcomers for Season 3 include Amanda Plummer as Vadic, an enemy of Picard's set on destroying the Federation, as well as Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut and Mica Burton as Geordi's daughters Sidney and Alandra La Forge.

What is Star Trek: Picard Season 3 About?

As we saw in a sneak peek released late last year, the inciting incident for Picard Season 3 centers around a distress call sent to Jean Luc Picard from Beverly Crusher. When Picard gets an urgent message from his old friend (and on-and-off romantic partner) he rallies the only people he can trust—the crew he served with on the Enterprise-D for over 15 years. Per the official summary of the upcoming season, the quest to save Beverly Crusher will draw Picard "into the most daring mission of his life." The season will see the Next Generation crew off on one last adventure, one that may just "alter the fate of the Federation forever."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on February 16. In the meantime, check out the new trailer down below.