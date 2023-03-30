Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 7, "Dominion."

Star Trek: Picard has pulled off another thrilling cameo in the latest episode of Season 3. In Episode 7's opening moments, we're treated to an emotional roller coaster of a sub-space FaceTime call between Seven (Jeri Ryan) and her dear friend Tuvok (Tim Russ). For those unfamiliar, Tuvok is a Vulcan who served as Voyager's chief security officer and chief tactical officer during the ship's years in the Delta Quadrant, and he happens to be one of Seven's closest friends. In "Dominion," Seven and the skeleton crew of the Titan are on the run, looking for anyone they can trust—and any news on Riker (Jonathan Frakes) who was captured at the end of the previous episode. Given their knowledge of the Changeling's infiltration of Starfleet, the crew of the Titan is on high alert with everyone they speak to, including Tuvok, checking for changes in his speech patterns and testing whether he remembers their shared history.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt recently sat down with Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas to unpack this episode and as a fellow Voyager fan, Lovitt was thrilled to see Russ' face on the view screen in the early moments of Episode 7. When it came to getting Russ to come back it was as simple as "calling him," according to Matalas. The showrunner explained that because Tuvok is a Vulcan, and he has a unique relationship with Seven, he was the perfect character to bring back for this moment. He went on to say:

"He's the perfect character to do it with because he is a Vulcan. And so, an is-he-or-isn’t-he is inherent in how he's going to portray the character, and there's something so juicy and delicious about the reveal being a smile for a Vulcan. And they had a very special relationship, Tuvok and Seven. And I love a Vulcan, and as someone who worked on Voyager back in the day, Tim Russ is just a wonderful human being. So it was just the perfect opportunity for that."

Seven of Nine Is Primed to Become a Starfleet Captain

Throughout the tense conversation with Tuvok, Seven keeps a cool handle on the whole situation, never giving up her own hand until she realizes that the person she's talking to is an imposter. Before that moment Picard almost has us fooled though, as the Voyager theme swells making you believe that this really is Tuvok. As Matalas explains, "When the Voyager theme comes on, you drop your guard, you feel the swell of emotion, of reconnection. And then, what I love is Seven's really clever, and she's like, 'I'm going to give this one more try. I need to be really sure it's him.'" It's that instinct that puts Seven one step closer to being "suitable for being a captain of a starship." And as Matalas points out, "she learned from the best."

Tuvok may not be the last familiar face we see in Picard Season 3. Matalas also told Lovitt that "there are some Hail Marys coming." Though he didn't reveal who or what those might be, the series has already delivered an abundance of Easter eggs and surprise appearances that prove anything is possible as we head into these final episodes.

