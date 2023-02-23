Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 2, "Disengage."In the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we were introduced to a new face as a mysterious character and at the end of the premiere episode we learned that he is none other than Beverly Crusher's (Gates McFadden) son. This week on Picard, Season 3 Episode 2, "Disengage," the new character, played by the charming Ed Speleers, introduces himself as Jack Crusher.

While we've only just begun to get to know him, Jack is a roguish figure who has been helping Beverly deliver medical care to worlds long forgotten by the upstanding officers of Starfleet. He has a sort of devil-may-care attitude and an intense drive to help those around him. From his very first moment on screen, we can tell that there's a little something more to this character—and in-universe, Riker (Jonathan Frakes) senses it too.

Jack has been shrouded in mystery since his introduction, and he continues to be a bit of an enigma. However, in the final moments of "Disengage," we finally learn that he is none other than the shared offspring of Beverly and Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). With his English accent and Speleers somehow looking like a perfect blend between Stewart and McFadden, it's no wonder that Riker immediately suspects that this is Picard's son. Picard himself on the other hand is a little more reluctant to face it, and Jack doesn't seem too keen on getting to know his dear old dad either when he shouts that he never had a father.

Image via Paramount+

In the final moments of "Disengage," as Picard continues to ignore the obvious signs that Jack is his son nearly to the point of his destruction, Riker takes matters into his own hands, waking Beverly in medical and bringing her to the bridge to confirm his suspicions to Picard. The scene is breathtakingly dramatic in the best way as Beverly wordlessly reveals to Picard that he's the father of her second child. Jack, who appears to be a wanted fugitive, is being hunted by Vadic (Amanda Plummer), the mysterious villain captaining the Shrike.

After being given an ultimatum to either turn over Jack or become her next enemy, Picard jumps to protect the father-son relationship he's only just discovered. To explain his sudden change of heart Picard reveals to the entire bridge crew, as well as Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Jack over comms, that he's not giving Jack up because he's his son. We can expect Season 3 to explore the relationship between these two in the coming episode as they have decades of history to catch up on.

Who Was Jack Crusher's Namesake?

Speleers Jack Crusher isn't the first Star Trek character to bear the name, in fact, the first Jack Crusher (Doug Wert) is undoubtedly his namesake. In Star Trek: The Next Generation, Jack Crusher is deceased before the series starts, but we learn that he was Beverly's first husband, Wesley's (Wil Wheaton) father, and Jean-Luc's best friend and fellow Starfleet officer. Picard served with Jack on the USS Stargazer and later married Beverly. Though the series doesn't go into much detail about how he died, we know that it was in the line of duty. While Beverly and Picard entered into a romantic relationship various on and off throughout the series, their combined guilt over Jack and fear of losing each other ultimately held them back until they parted ways before Jack Crusher's (the second) birth.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 arrive on Paramount+ every Thursday. Check out our conversation with McFadden and Stewart below.