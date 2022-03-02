He also talks about the main difference between filming ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

With Star Trek: Picard Season 2 starting up March 3rd on Paramount +, I recently got to speak with Patrick Stewart about the new season. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Picard Season 2 features the return of John de Lancie’s Q, Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), time travel to the 21st century, and what looks like a lot of action and surprises. In addition, while Picard Season 2 is about to start streaming, the cast and crew are hard at work on Picard Season 3, which will be the last installment of the series.

During the interview, Stewart talked about the main difference between filming Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard, and how the Picard series finale (which they’re currently filming) leaves a question mark hanging over Jean-Luc’s head. His exact quote was:

“Followers of Picard will find that we get to the very end of Season 3, and the resolution is unexpected and questionable. And I'm thrilled about that because it leaves a question mark hanging over his head.”

Star Trek: Picard also stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, and Santiago Cabrera. Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

COLLIDER: How are you doing today, sir?

PATRICK STEWART: Steve, I'm very, very well, and I'm curious to know what that is over your left shoulder.

This could be an Iron Man bust. I was going to make a joke. You might be familiar with this thing due to your involvement in current Marvel projects, but anyway.

STEWART: Really?

Sure.

STEWART: Well, let's hope you're right.

I'm very confident. I will leave it there, and just say, I am a huge fan of your work and I really want to thank you for everything. From Star Trek to Professor X, I just want to thank you for your work.

STEWART: Thank you.

I definitely want to know, when you were making Next Generation, you were doing sometimes 26 episodes a season. Now, you're filming Picard Season 2, and you're wrapping up with season three and I know it was back to back. Has it sort of felt a little bit like old times in terms of playing Picard, filming 20 episodes?

STEWART: It has been quite different because I was 46 the first time I put on Jean-Luc's uniform. And I'm putting on something now, Star Trek something, and I'm 81. My perception of what is happening has changed. And a 10 and a half hour day, which I worked yesterday, is no longer easily absorbed and put to sleep and put into the past bracket. Not at all.

Actually, I was very generously, by our line producer, released from the last hour or so of work yesterday because I was just getting too tired to do the job. So, stamina and health, and I'm happy to say I... Well, we shut down for two weeks, but that was not really my responsibility. I'm doing fine, and I seriously want it to continue as long as possible.

I know that you're currently filming the series finale of Picard Season 3. I'm just curious, what does it mean to you to have gotten to play the character again? What can you tease fans about this ultimate journey that he's on between season two and three?

STEWART: Followers of Picard will find that we get to the very end of season three, and the resolution is unexpected and questionable. And I'm thrilled about that because it leaves a question mark hanging over his head. Now I'm not saying in three years’ time or 10 years’ time, there will be another series and I'll be back again tending in my grapes in the vineyard. But I've had some fallings out with some of our people, because they look on this as a closure that is coming up, and I don't.

Now I'm so curious about this. I already got a wrap. I'm just going to say, I am also so happy that you will be in Dr. Strange 2 perhaps. I'll say it like that.

STEWART: The world seems to know much more about that than I do.

I cannot wait. On that note, have a fantastic day, and thank you so much for everything.

STEWART: Well, Steven, it's been a pleasure to talk to you. Thank you.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 starts streaming tomorrow on Paramount+.

