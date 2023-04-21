[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard]Star Trek: Picard may have provided much-needed and incredibly satisfying closure on thirty-five years of Star Trek history, but that doesn't mean that fans aren't eager to see the story boldly go on in a spin-off. Especially after that post-credit scene which neatly positioned Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) on a path that may just mirror his father's (Patrick Stewart) life-long journey with Q (John de Lancie). But it wasn't just the post-credit scene that has fans—and cast members—energized about the idea of continuing the story of The Next Generation's next generation through a series like Star Trek: Legacy, it's the way Picard brought together a merry band of misfits that fit together beautifully.

While Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas has been careful to remind fans that there currently are no plans for a spin-off series, he does have the lion's share of ideas for how the story could continue, should Paramount+ decide to greenlight the series. Ahead of the series finale, Collider spoke with Matalas about where the launch point would be with a potential spin-off series, and naturally, he focused on the crew of the newly christened U.S.S. Enterprise-G. In his words, he explained:

"I think I would want it right there with them. I think the idea of Captain Seven, Jack Crusher, Raffi as Number One, the La Forge sisters, and Esmar and Mira, I would love to see the crew of that Enterprise out there as the next generation, mixed in with a lot of these legacy characters again. I think that they've never been better and more interesting."

Continuing on, Matalas highlighted a specific piece of dialogue that likely resonated with a lot of fans once they reached this moment in the episode, saying, "The line, 'I can't believe Starfleet saw fit to give a thief, a pirate, and a spy their own ship.' That just really excites me so much. Ed is so charismatic as the legacy of Picard. He has all the qualities of Gates McFadden [and] Patrick Stewart, and then he's entirely his own. He's James Bond in Starfleet. Tell me you don't want to see that show. I would love nothing more. I have 1,001 ideas as to what to do, so, hopefully, the television fates will allow it to happen."

Jack Crusher as James Bond in Starfleet

While Captain Shaw (Todd Stashwick) definitely stole the show with his surly disposition, tough love, and tragic death, it's undeniable that the heart and soul of Season 3 were owned by Jack Crusher, Jean-Luc Picard, and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) as their familial bond was explored and put to the test. The prospect of a series centering around the child of Picard and Crusher is an exciting one, especially now that we've seen him in action. His cocksure attitude, dazzling charm, and the fun chemistry that was only briefly showcased between him and Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) felt like an appetizer for an even more delicious meal.

Of course, when we spoke with Speleers ahead of Star Trek: Picard's premiere, we had to discuss the prospect of continuing the series through a spin-off. He was full of praise for Matalas, who has evidently swept up his cast in the magic of his vision, in the same way that he has captured the hearts of the show's audience. Speleers shared:

"I feel that the great thing about Terry is, as I had mentioned previously, he knows Star Trek: Next Gen inside out. He is the best man to carry this forward. I feel that there's a whole plethora of stories to be told for Jack, which could incorporate still the Next Gen cast, maybe. But also, you mentioned Seven of Nine. There's a whole world to be created that's half already there, but Terry's got it in his head. I mean, I would love, genuinely from the bottom of my heart, I would love to keep playing Jack Crusher. I mean, Terry and I have talked wistfully about it. He says, "I hope I'm having a conversation with you in 15 years' time where you're like, ‘No, Terry, I'm not doing another episode,’” because I've done so many of them by that point. We both want it. He completely swept me up in his dream and his vision, and I'm on board with it. I cannot wax lyrical enough about my experience on this project and playing this role. And I want to do it for as long as I possibly can."

Could a Fan Campaign Be the Answer?

Star Trek fans are no strangers to pushing for what they want. In fact, in the history of fandom, it was Star Trek fans that mounted the first-ever large-scale fan campaign which successfully saved Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966. And this was long before fandom was at the tips of our fingertips on social media, and before casts and creatives were a tweet away from fans. Paramount+ has a lot of exciting things on the horizon for Trek, including the recently announced Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and the highly anticipated Section 31 spin-off movie, fans are going to want more of the perfection that was Star Trek: Picard.

In the interview with Speleers from before the final season aired, he spoke to the idea of fans getting the word out about their desire to see the story continue, saying:

"I mean, please put it out there. I want to put it out there. I mean, I can't speak for what people like and want and need, but I feel that this season, I think we've done quite a good job. I think it's going to really grab people's attention, especially people who are Next Gen fans. It takes you off into a world that I don't think it's been done before. It's such a tightly put-together story, and it builds, and it builds, and it builds. And it has humor, and it has nuance, and it has action, and it has all the fun things you want from Star Trek. But it's also grounded in human behavior, drama, and family. What more do you want? What more do you want from entertainment? What more do you want from Star Trek? Please, push it, push it out there."

Perhaps Star Trek fans should make "Push It!' their catchphrase while advocating for this story to continue on with Star Trek: Legacy. It has a certain ring to it, just like "Make it so." Whether the story continues, rest assured fans will be able to conjure up their own stories to fill in the gaps until we're reunited with Jack, Sidney, Alandra (Mica Burton), Raffie (Michelle Hurd), and Seven (Jeri Ryan) again.

