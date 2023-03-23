[Editor's Note This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 6, "Bounty."]Following their appearance in the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard, actors LeVar Burton and Mica Burton appeared on The View this morning to discuss the series—and its potential future. While Star Trek: Picard's third season is set to be its last, fans are clamoring for a spinoff series following the new characters that have been introduced over the course of the past six episodes. A former Picard and Next Generation cast member herself, host Whoopi Goldberg brought up the possibility of a "Legacy" spinoff featuring members of both casts asking both Burtons if they would be interested in coming back for more to which they both replied with a resounding yes.

"What the writers have done is they've really set it up well," LeVar Burton told his former co-star, praising Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas. "We've got the next generation of The Next Generation." He went on to point out that the show could easily feature both La Forge sisters—Mica Burton plays engineer Alandra La Forge, and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut's Sidney La Forge is a pilot on the Titan—as well as Picard and Beverly Crusher's son Jack (Ed Speleers) who is at the center of the show's latest mystery. He also called out Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine who is currently the first officer aboard the Titan, and fans have been clamoring to see her in the captain's chair since the first episode of Season 3 hit Paramount+.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt also recently sat down with LeVar and Mica Burton to discuss the latest episode. While speaking with Mica, Lovitt brought up the possibility of a spinoff series, asking how her character might fit into that. She said:

"I mean, Alandra is an engineer. She knows exactly her position, she knows that position well. She'll fit in on any Starship, and also she needs to keep an eye on her sister. Older sisters aren't always right. Older sisters don't always know what they're doing. You need the younger sister's intuition to kind of be there and keep her out of trouble. So I think that any sister dynamic is always fun to watch happen, any sibling dynamic. So two siblings on a Starship, that's never happened before. We need to see that. We need to see how that would go down."

The Star Trek: Picard Cast Wants a Star Trek: Legacy Spin-Off Series

With Burton's Alandra teaming up with Sidney and Jack for some good old fashion space shenanigans on the latest episode of Picard—and likely more as the rest of the season plays out—it's no wonder that the trio is hyped to do more episodes together. As Burton told Collider, "I would love to continue this role, and I know that Ashlei Sharpe, who plays Sidney, she has become my sister in real life. Ed and I have also become great friends. All three of us are pals. We would love to continue being the next Next Generation together."

With news that the Picard would end with Season 3, fans of Seven and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) have also been calling for a spin-off. And with Raffi's work with Section 31 and Seven climbing the ranks on one of Starfleet's flagships, it would be a delight to see where these characters could go in the future. Jonathan Frakes has also shown interest in a spin-off series with Riker making occasional appearances as a mentor.

While we wait to see if Star Trek: Legacy gets the green light at Paramount, new episodes of Picard Season 3 are arriving on Paramount+ every Thursday. Be sure to check out Lovitt's full conversation with LeVar and Mica Burton when it goes up, and in the meantime, check out our conversation with Burton and Frakes below.