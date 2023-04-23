[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard.]While the final season of Star Trek: Picard featured the return of several friendly faces, and some not-so-friendly faces, there was one person who was notably absent from the long-awaited The Next Generation reunion. Season 3 of Picard centers around the revelation that Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) share a son, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and his role in a mystery that traces back to Picard's most legendary foes — The Borg.

The finale episode features a guest appearance from John de Lancie's Q, in a post-credits scene that tells fans that Jack Crusher's adventures in Starfleet are just beginning. With this last special cameo from a being who can travel easily throughout space and time, audiences couldn't help but wonder, has Wesley Crusher ever met his brother? Actor Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley in Next Gen and now hosts the Star Trek aftershow The Ready Room, took to Facebook to weigh in and give his explanation as to why we've never seen Wesley come back to visit his mother.

In response to a Gizmodo article on Picard's unanswered questions, Wheaton shared "as close to an official answer" as we'll get on why Wesley can't pop in for a family reunion. Wesley became a "Traveler" in his final episode of Next Gen, giving up his human existence in order to do so. He explained that while it's not officially part of Star Trek canon, he used this explanation when he wrote "the Wesley Story for the 400th Star Trek comic."

Wesley Crusher Had to Sacrifice His Human Life to Become a Traveler

According to Wheaton, "One of the fundamental rules of being in the Travelers is that, once you've joined, you must NEVER interact directly with the people, places, planets, etc. that were part of your previous life, because it can affect your judgment and break reality." He continued, saying that while "Wesley would like nothing more than to visit his mom, and meet his brother," he knows that "not seeing them is a sacrifice he has to make in service of something so much bigger than anything else in his reality." Wheaton's appearance in the Picard Season 2 finale fits within these parameters as he only appeared to extend an invitation to The Travelers to Kore Soong (Isa Briones).

All three seasons of Star Trek: Picard are now available on Paramount+.