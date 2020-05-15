CBS All Access Greenlights Pike Spin-Off Series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

CBS All Access continues to load up on Star Trek series by officially announcing the new spinoff, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The series will be led by Anson Mount‘s Christopher Pike, who makes the move from Star Trek: Discovery. This is the second Discovery spinoff following the one with Michelle Yeoh that’s in the works focusing on Starfleet’s Section 31 division. That makes five Trek series that are in the works with Discovery, Picard, and the animated series Lower Decks.

According to TVLine, the series will follow Pike, Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the ten years before Captain Kirk took control of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Akiva Goldsman will write the series premiere from a story by him and his Discovery and Picard co-executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

I haven’t really been following all the assorted Trek goings-on simply because I can’t bring myself to sign up for CBS All Access just for Star Trek. It would seem like an ideal time to maybe run Discovery on regular CBS during the summer and give people a sense of what the show is about and how it compares to previous Trek without taking the plunge or needing to binge the series during a trial period.

As for this new crew, all three characters first debuted in the original Star Trek series but their current incarnations appeared in the second season of Discovery. However, given the events of Discovery and what’s happening with that series, don’t expect much in the way of future crossovers. Instead, it seems like CBS realized that audiences had warmed to Pike, Spock, and Number One, and decided that it was best to give them their own show that would lead up to where audiences met them in The Original Series. Of course, this being Trek, anything can change and maybe Pike isn’t doomed to his dark fate.