Star Trek: Prodigy has found its villains. John Noble and Jimmi Simpson are set to join the cast of Paramount's latest animated Star Trek series, as the main villains: the Diviner and Drednok, respectively. The Diviner "rules the mining asteroid of Tars Lamora in a merciless quest to locate the U.S.S. Protostar," while Drednok is the hard-hearted and ruthless "spider-like robotic minion whose only purpose in life is to enforce his master's will."

Neither Noble nor Simpson are strangers to the sci-fi genre. Fans will instantly recognize the rich timbre of Noble's voice from Fringe, Sleepy Hollow, Elementary, and many other classic series, while Simpson is recognizable from his recent work on Westworld.

RELATED: First 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Trailer Reveals Janeway's Return and a New Starship

Star Trek: Prodigy may not be the first animated Star Trek series, but it is the first to be geared towards a younger demographic. The Diviner's mission to find the U.S.S. Protostar is intercepted by the motley crew of young aliens who discover the ship before he can, and they are taught how to operate the ship by a hologram of none other than Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway, voiced by returning franchise cast member Kate Mulgrew.

Noble and Simpson join a stacked vocal cast, including Rylee Alazraqui as the bright-eyed eight-year-old Brikar, Rok-Tahk; Brett Gray as the unwaveringly hopeful seventeen-year-old maverick Dal; Angus Imrie as Zero, a noncorporeal, genderless Medusan; Jason Mantazoukas as the sixteen-year-old Tellarite, Jankom Pog, who has a tendency to play devil's advocate; Ella Purnell as Gwyn, the seventeen-year-old Vau N'Akart who has always dreamed of exploring the stars, instead of being trapped on her father's bleak mining planet; and Dee Bradley Baker who plays the lovable — and indestructible — blob Murf.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set to premiere later this fall on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

KEEP READING: 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Announces More Voice Cast, Including Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, and Dee Bradley Baker

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Matrix 4': Release Date, Cast, Trailer Details, & Everything We Know So Far Red pill or blue pill? It’s time to go down the rabbit hole one more time.

Read Next