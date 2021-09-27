Paramount has released a series of new character posters for Star Trek: Prodigy and they have us seriously hyped about Captain Kathryn Janeway's comeback. Following the critical success of their ongoing animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, the streamer smartly greenlit an animated series that was aimed specifically at kids. Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ ahead of its Nickelodeon premiere.

The character posters highlight the lovable and indestructible blob Murf (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), and shy, but unusually bright eight-year-old Brikar Rok-Tahk (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui), sixteen-year-old Tellarite and resident devil's advocate Jankom Pog (voiced by Jason Mantazoukas), a noncorporeal and genderless Medusan named Zero (voiced by Angus Imrie), the unwaveringly hopeful Dal (voiced by Brett Gray), and Gwyn (voiced by Ella Purnell), the teenage Vau N'Akart who has always dreamed of exploring the stars rather than being trapped on a bleak mining planet.

Previous iterations of Star Trek have primarily focused on humans or humanoid characters, making Star Trek: Prodigy the first time we have seen a cast of entirely alien characters at the heart of the story. How could anyone say no to this adorable cast?

So how does Captain Janeway come into this bold cast of characters? This motley crew of young aliens discovers the U.S.S. Protostar and find themselves being taught how to operate the ship by a hologram of Star Trek: Voyager's beloved Captain Janeway, voiced by the incomparable Kate Mulgrew who first took on the role in 1995.

In addition to the cast of young aliens, John Noble and Jimmi Simpson were recently cast as the series' main villains: the Diviner and Drednok, who pose quite the challenge for the ragtag team aboard the U.S.S Protostar.

Check out the new characters below and be sure to catch Star Trek: Prodigy when it premieres on October 28 on Paramount+:

