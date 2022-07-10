Star Trek: Prodigy recently debuted on Nickelodeon and has made new Star Trek fans in its wake. The animated series is targeted toward a young audience and follows a group of alien teens who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship, USS Protostar, and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. In a recent interview with Comicbook, show creators, Dan and Kevin Hageman and creative lead Ben Hibon revealed their hope for kids to appreciate Janeway in the same light as Mary Poppins.

Speaking about the show’s debut on Nickelodeon and how they are heavily relying on Kathryn Janeway for managing the expectations of the audience, Kevin Hageman revealed they are “constantly putting on the two different hats." He further explains, "One is, 'Well, how do you market P+? How do you market to the whole family, including adults?' And then, 'How do you do this for kids?' And so in every aspect, we look at Janeway. There's the adult fan who loves Janeway and oh, now she's a hologram, oh, now Adm. Janeway's back and there's all this fun stuff and making sure we service that audience."

Actor Kate Mulgrew has reprised her role as a hologram of Janeway in the series. Rather than emphasizing on her legacy, the creators are looking at her in a new light. Kevin Hageman states, "But then now it's so exciting to go to Nickelodeon where this is basically a kids' audience, right? That's what we're really hitting now. What are the kids' points of view? How do we make sure that hologram Janeway is interesting for them so that you don't need to know the backstory of who she is? And what I love about hologram Janeway for kids and I think for Nickelodeon is it brings back Mary Poppins in my mind, and Mary Poppins was wonderful." Further adding,

There were a bunch of latchkey kids at home or kids that had these issues at home, and she came in and she was very, very strong and disciplined but she was so charismatic that you just love her and you want her around, and I'm hoping for kids on Nickelodeon that they're going to appreciate her [Janeway] in that light."

As for what to expect from the next part of the series, Dan Hageman says. "In the first 10, the threat very much is the Diviner, and what we established at the end of 10 is you have the threat of the actual Starfleet and Adm. Janeway on their tail to stop who she believes to be people who have stolen Capt. Chakotay's ship. So that's a very formidable foe. I wouldn't want to face her." Adding, "It also begs the question of how cool would a movie be if Mary Poppins' hunting you down?"

The first 10 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy are now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes air on Nickelodeon on Fridays.