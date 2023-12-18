The Big Picture Star Trek: Prodigy was saved from cancellation thanks to a massive social media movement and the overwhelming support of fans.

The writers and executive producers express gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, comparing it to the dedication shown by fans of The Original Series in the 1960s.

The series reflects themes of perseverance and belief in the impossible, and the creators are excited to continue the adventure in future seasons.

Campaigns to support the continuation of a series are old hat for Star Trek fans, with the franchise owing its current existence to audiences who would not let The Original Series die in the 1960s. Where letter-writing campaigns once got Kirk and Spock back on our television screens, a massive social media movement is responsible for Star Trek: Prodigy's rescue from oblivion after Paramount+ cancelled and removed the series from streaming earlier this year.

During a conversation with Collider's Maggie Lovitt ahead of Prodigy Season 1's upcoming debut on Netflix, writers and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman expressed their immense gratitude for the love both the writers and the series itself received following its abrupt cancellation. "I would say when the news came, it was devastating," said Kevin. "We had so much faith and hope in our show, but we and our crew felt so small in knowing this, and just trying to keep this engine going. But then you got the love from the fans." Dan went on to say, "I remember thinking, 'Oh, the fans are not gonna like this.'"

Both brothers recall expecting some level of support from the fans, however, they were blown away by the magnitude of the response. Kevin noted that he was reminded of how fans rallied around The Original Series back in the 1960s, getting the show back and eventually spawning the sprawling franchise we have today. He said: "Yeah, I expected some support, but holy cow, it was amazing. Literally, it was just bringing back the memories of The Original Series with them." Beyond the vocal support on social media and via petitions, Dan noted that fans went above and beyond, "selling out the toys and the books" and even flying a banner to save the series over Hollywood. "It just built and built and built," said Dan.

'Star Trek: Prodigy' Is the Little Series That Could

Close

During the interview, Lovitt mentioned that the support for the show really reflected the themes of perseverance and belief in the impossible that are present within the series itself, which the Hagemans have also taken note of. Dan explained:

"I reflect on that a lot. We were just talking about even from the conception of the show to how it started on Nickelodeon and then Paramount+ bought it, and there's all this tumultuousness around the show, and making it with COVID. We really feel like The Little Spaceship That Could just trying to get into Starfleet, so we're so happy to be able to reveal that the adventure doesn't end them getting to Starfleet. There’s more."

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will be available on Netflix on December 25, and Season 2 is set to follow sometime in 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and don't miss Lovitt's full chat with Dan and Kevin Hageman.

Watch on Netflix