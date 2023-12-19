The Big Picture Star Trek: Prodigy was saved by Netflix and will premiere on the streaming platform on December 25, with Season 2 set to release in 2024.

The show follows a group of aliens who escape imprisonment and steal a Starfleet vessel, aided by a hologram of Captain Kathryn Janeway.

The writers are hopeful about the show's future and have crafted the story to potentially continue for at least seven seasons.

Following the emotional rollercoaster of its cancellation this summer, Star Trek: Prodigy is about to beam up to its new home on Netflix just in time for Christmas. On top of rescuing the series from oblivion after Paramount+ removed it entirely, Netflix is also set to debut all-new episodes from Season 2 sometime early in 2024. The series follows a rag-tag group of aliens who steal a unique Starfleet vessel while escaping wrongful imprisonment in the Delta quadrant. Along the way they meet a hologram of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) who teaches them what it means to be a part of Starfleet.

Ahead of the show's highly anticipated return Collider's Maggie Lovitt sat down with writers and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman to chat about what exciting things we can expect from Season 2, their reaction to the way fans rallied around the series, and whether we might be seeing more of the young Protostar crew beyond the upcoming episodes. While Season 2 does not yet have an exact release date, the Hagemans revealed that they're currently wrapping up episode 18 of the 20-episode season. Naturally, Lovitt asked if the duo plans to wrap the story here or if they'll return for more and both brothers were hopeful about the future of the series.

Dan Hageman explained that "at the end of episode 40 there's a nice wrap-up," noting that they "never want to leave people hanging." But Kevin Hageman goes on to promise that there's definitely threads they can pick up for future seasons if Netflix decides to continue the series, saying "Like Season 1. I think Season 1 felt like a nice wrap-up, but, 'Oh my gosh, Gwyn is going back…' There's exciting teases." Dan went on to say that, like the Star Trek shows of the 90s, Prodigy is written so that it could go on for at least seven seasons. He said:

"There’s threads of what's next. If we're lucky enough to go to Season 3, I'm really excited about where the show can go. We wrote this thing to go seven seasons at least."

With a swell of fan support rescuing the series from its ill fate as a tax write-off for Paramount, Prodigy has already taken some pages out of The Original Series' handbook. And Kevin hopes those parallels continue as the show moves forward, seeing a bright future for the once-abandoned series.

"I hope people will look back at our show and be like, 'Oh my god, they followed the footsteps of The Original Series. It got canceled, they got brought back to life. Oh, here comes Star Trek the motion picture.' Why not? "

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on December 25, with Season 2 set to follow sometime in 2024. If you want to watch seven season of the series, be sure to stream it when it drops on Netflix! Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and don't miss Lovitt's full conversation with Kevin and Dan Hageman.

