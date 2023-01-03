To celebrate the Blu-ray and DVD release of Season 1 Volume 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy, Collider is proud to share an exclusive new featurette on the making of Hologram Janeway. In the new clip, Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman discuss how they came to the decision to have Janeway be the mentor for the young explorers on the USS Protostar. Kate Mulgrew also speaks to Janeway's demeanor when it comes to children and how she always views them as her equals.

Star Trek: Prodigy just wrapped up Season 1 Volume 2 with an epic episode finally bringing our young heroes into contact with the real Janeway. The first season saw Dal, Gwen, Rok-Tahk, Zero, Murph, and Jenkom Pog escape the clutches of Gwen's evil father, The Diviner, as they broke out of the Tars Lamora prison colony. Along their journey, the ragtag group of misfits learned about Starfleet through Hologram Janeway and experienced a small taste of what it's like to explore the galaxy and make it a better place.

Season 1 also introduced a secondary storyline with the real Admiral Janeway and set her on a collision course with Dal and company as she searched for their stolen ship, the USS Protostar. The Protostar had been Captain Chakotay's ship before he went missing somewhere in the Delta Quadrant (again). Season 1 also featured appearances from iconic Star Trek characters including the outrageous Okona and Admiral Jellico. In addition to the Hologram Janeway featurette, the Blu-ray and DVD release of Season 1 Volume 1 includes more bonus content as well as cards featuring key art from the series.

Star Trek: Prodigy features Star Trek: Voyager alum Mulgrew pulling double duty as both Admiral Janeway and Hologram Janeway. Also reprising his role from Voyager is Robert Beltran as Chakotay. Filling out the young cast of aliens from Tars Lamora is Brett Gray as Dal, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murph, Jason Mantzoukas as Jenkom Pog, and Ella Purnell as Gwen. John Noble plays the menacing Diviner, and Jameela Jamil and Daveed Diggs both recently joined the cast as Asencia and Commander Tysess.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Volume 1 is available on Blu-ray and DVD today. You can watch all of Season 1 now on Paramount+. Check out the new exclusive Hologram Janeway featurette down below.

