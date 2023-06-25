Alright, cadets we've got a new mission! Recently, Paramount+ made the disappointing decision to axe Star Trek: Prodigy, announcing not only the cancellation of the highly anticipated second season but the complete removal of the first season from the streamer. Prodigy, along with four other Paramount+ original series, will be removed from the platform to serve as a tax write-off following a disheartening trend in the entertainment industry that sees years of hard work and incredible art discarded. These shows are expected to start disappearing from Paramount+ as early as the end of June.

The decision to cancel and remove the series from the platform that marketed itself as the home of every Star Trek series has been righteously panned by fans far and wide. With Trekkies looking for ways to support the show, Prodigy EP Aaron J. Waltke put together a comprehensive thread of ways that you can help support the series and hopefully ensure that — if Paramount doesn't reverse its decision — the series finds a new home elsewhere. Waltke is positive that the series can find new life given that not only do they have 20 episodes available for fans to watch, but they also have a nearly-complete second season which also consists of 20 episodes that we've yet to see, making it an appealing product for other platforms.

The easiest way to help save the series is to watch it, or rewatch it, on Paramount+ and boost the series' viewership numbers while it's still available. Social media users can also get in on boosting the series, by using hashtags like #StarTrekProdigy and #SaveStarTrekProdigy. If Paramount+ goes through with the removal of the series, Prodigy will be shopped around and fan campaigns on platforms like Twitter help prove the demand for the series is there. You can also add your name to a Change.org petition to save Prodigy, which, at the time of writing has already crossed 10,000 signatures.

If you have the means to do so, you can also "vote with your wallet" by purchasing the Season 1 Vol. 1 Blu-ray or DVD set. Following the news of the show's cancellation, physical copies have been selling out quickly, but you can also purchase the show digitally through Apple or Prime Video. You can also get your hands on some collectibles and merchandise from the series from these adorable action figures, this Murf popcorn bowl, or these character-centric shirts. You can even get a color-changing mug featuring the queen of the coffee nebula herself, Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), or join the crew of the USS Protostar yourself with Star Trek: Prodigy Supernova for the Nintendo Switch.

Why It's Important to Save Star Trek: Prodigy

With the ongoing WGA strike, the looming SAG-AFTRA strike, and the current concerning state of the entertainment industry it's become increasingly important to value and protect creative works. But beyond the necessity that we preserve television shows and movies as important art and history, Star Trek: Prodigy fits a niche that no other Star Trek series does. While historically Star Trek appeals to multiple age brackets and families often watch many of the franchises' offerings together, before Prodigy there was no series aimed specifically at children. Despite being aimed at a younger demographic, there is so much within it for adults to enjoy, myself included. In addition to serving as a continuation of Star Trek: Voyager, bringing back long-time fans, Prodigy is the perfect entry point to the franchise for viewers of all ages. Star Trek strives to hold up values and ideals that make the world a better place — something that we could all use a little more of right now — and no series does so as purely and openly as Prodigy.

Prodigy is still available to stream on Paramount+ at the time of writing. You can watch our interview with the series creators below.