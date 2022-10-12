Star Trek: Prodigy is set to make its Paramount+ return on October 27th, which is why the studio brought its creators, director, and key cast members to New York Comic Con for the impressive Star Trek Universe panel at the Empire Stage. In addition to the Prodigy crew, cast members and creatives from Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery were also beamed down to partake in the festivities.

Star Trek: Prodigy marks Mulgrew's return as Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway, and she returns two-fold by playing the hologram Janeway aboard the Protostar and Vice Admiral Janeway, who is tracking down the starship to uncover the mystery of what happened to Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). In addition to Mulgrew and newcomer Jameela Jamil (who plays Ensign Asencia) the cast also includes Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Elle Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) who will be continuing their misadventures aboard the Protostar when the series returns on October 27th.

A few months back, Collider caught up with Kevin and Dan Hageman to discuss the mid-season finale of Star Trek: Prodigy, and the topic of a crossover was broached, though this was before the announcement that Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be crossing over very soon. So naturally, we revisited that question during a roundtable interview at the convention, in addition to asking the Hagemans and director Ben Hibon about the evolving dynamic between Dal and Gwyn.

Image via Paramount+

COLLIDER: I just have to say I love that the Borg were brought in. I was like freaking out this morning watching my screeners beforehand. I loved the Borg as a child. But the last time I spoke to the two of you I asked about whether we'd ever get a live-action with the animated characters as well, and then we got the news that Strange New Worlds is doing this crossover with Lower Decks. Are we getting closer?

KEVIN HAGEMAN: No, it would be fun. It would be fun.

BEN HIBON: It would be a challenge, though.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: It is amazing though, when I look at Ella and Brett and I’m like-

It would be so perfect.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Just paint Brett purple. And Ella, just paint her white, with some hair prosthetics.

You could even play with genetics, because there’s some genetic stuff that happens.

DAN HAGEMAN: That one might not be in the budget though.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: That’s a good idea.

Image via Paramount+

I'm a sucker for Dal and Gwyn’s dynamic. From last year at the premiere at New York Comic Con, I was just like, "These two. These are who I'm rooting for." Can you talk a little bit about how their friendship and connection changes and evolves this season?

DAN HAGEMAN: I think they see something in each other that they'd like to be. If you look at Gwyn, she's someone who hasn't really had an uplifting childhood, and she's had to grow up at a very young age. I think when she looks at Dal, there's a childlike [element]. He’s carefree.

HIBON: She's also much more rigid than he is, you know, in her way. She's certainly kind of like, appreciating that side of that. It's kind of like nature that Dal offers yeah, it's attractive. It's attractive to her.

DAN HAGEMAN: I think for Dal, like he looks at Gwyn, and she's very great at what she does. And I think that Dal talks a big game, but he's not really that great. Yeah, he's covering up a lot of flaws. I think he sees the perfect person in Gwyn.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: They realize that they're better together than on their own right? So like Kirk, and Spock, you know, they're an amazing team together. If it was just Spock, The Adventures of Spock and…Spock. It wouldn't be [as good]. He needs Kirk to help. Right?

Star Trek: Prodigy returns on October 27th, check out the trailer below: