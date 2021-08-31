Michael Giacchino scored the opening sequence for the animated series, which comes this fall to Paramount+.

Paramount+ has debuted the official title sequence for the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, which features a theme scored by longtime Trek composer Michael Giacchino. The series also revealed some first-look images of the show's newly-confirmed villains, who will be voiced by John Noble (Fringe) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld). Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere this fall on Paramount+.

"I am excited that I had the opportunity to write the main theme for Kevin and Dan’s latest project, and as always am thrilled to be a part of the Star Trek family,” said Giacchino in a statement. “I’m especially looking forward to everyone hearing the incredible work of composer Nami Melumad, who will take the reins of scoring the episodes. Not only is she extremely talented, she is a true Star Trek fan.” Although the theme for Prodigy is composed by Giacchino, the series music is scored by Melumad (Absentia).

The voice cast of Star Trek: Prodigy includes Kate Mulgrew (who returns as a hologram version of Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal, 17 years old and an unknown species who fancies himself a maverick and holds strong onto his unwavering hope), Ella Purnell (Gwyn, a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars), Angus Imrie (Zero, a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform who wears a containment suit to protect others from viewing their true face), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk, a Brikar and a shy, but unusually bright eight-year-old girl), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf, an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts), and Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog, a 16-year-old Tellarite who will always play devil’s advocate for the sake of hearing all sides).

Kevin and Dan Hageman serve as executive producers, as well as Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, and Ben Hibon is director/co-executive producer and creative lead on Prodigy. The new children's animated series joins the impressive Trek catalog on Paramount+, including new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres Fall 2021 on Paramount+. Check out the opening titles below:

Here's the official synopsis for Star Trek: Prodigy:

The CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

