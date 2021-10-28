The franchise is trying to go where no kid has gone before.

Producer, writer, and captain of Paramount's Star Trek franchise Alex Kurtzman is about to launch a new animated Star Trek project aimed at kids and families. The show, referred to as Prodigy, was purchased by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins. It recently had a special, secret screening of the first two episodes at New York Comic-Con earlier this month and will soon be available to stream on Paramount+.

Kurtzman has been writing and producing Star Trek films and series since 2009 and before that, he had similar participation roles on hit shows like Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: the Legendary Journeys. But it seems like Kurtzman wants to make a slight career shift and open up the content he loves for a younger audience.

Robbins not only agrees, but he sees the abundant business and profit potential from Prodigy, especially on the silver screen. "I can't lie, when I sat there at Comic-Con, I wished [Prodigy] was," Robbins told The Hollywood Reporter while talking about the Prodigy screening and how he wished it was actually a theatrical release. "I really wanted to see it play in a room and it was super cool—and it does really play like a movie." Based on the interview, it definitely seems like Robbins and Kurtzman are interested in developing other large-scale ideas, which might include a family-focused Star Trek feature film.

Prodigy debuts its hour-long premiere on Paramount+ on October 28th, with new episodes each week until all ten episodes of the first season have aired. Appealing to the younger demographic, the series will run on Nickelodeon in the near future, ahead of the second season which has already been ordered.

