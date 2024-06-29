The Big Picture Star Trek: Prodigy's potential feature-length film discussed by co-executive producer Aaron J. Waltke.

Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Netflix July 1st, continuing the story of young aliens and their found Starfleet ship.

Prodigy's future includes threads for subsequent seasons or a film.

As Trekkies gear up to watch Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix, the question of the characters returning in a feature-length film is not out of the question. On the Virtual Trek Con's Star Trek and Chill podcast, co-executive producer Aaron J. Waltke talked about the possibility. "You can find articles from 2019 where Brian Robbins and the folks at Nickelodeon and CBS, I think before our show had even come out, hinted that that was a possibility."

More Star Trek: Prodigy on the horizon is already a good sign. The show was canceled (and subsequently removed) by Paramount+ last summer. Netflix picked up the show for the second season. The show is a part of the Star Trek franchise aimed towards a younger audience. It follows a group of young aliens in the Delta Quadrant that find an abandoned Starfleet ship. That ship, the U.S.S. Protostar contained advanced technology and a hologram of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) from Star Trek: Voyager. The real Janeway, now an Admiral, is back in the Alpha Quadrant as the show is set five years after the return of the U.S.S. Voyager.

What Would A Feature Length Star Trek: Prodigy Mean For the Series?

"[A]s far as what a feature could be. I have a note on my phone’s notepad." Waltke says, "I have a whole docket that’s about seven pages long of just Star Trek: Prodigy ideas." The second season of Prodigy will be a full 20 episode season, just like the first season (a welcomed concept to many fans of the Star Trek franchise as a whole who have had to get used to a 10 episode or less season from the live action shows.) Back in December, Collider's Maggie Lovitt sat down writers and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and Dan says, "at the end of episode 40 there's a nice wrap-up."

The pair do hint that there are threads that could be picked up for subsequent seasons of Prodigy or even a movie, as Waltke would suggest has been in the back of their minds since 2019. Kevin echoes Waltke's sentiments for a movie saying "I hope people will look back at our show and be like, 'Oh my god, they followed the footsteps of The Original Series. It got canceled, they got brought back to life. Oh, here comes Star Trek the motion picture.' Why not?" Why not a Star Trek: Prodigy movie indeed, and maybe even with a limited theatrical release?

Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Netflix July 1st in the U.S. Season 1 is already available to stream.

