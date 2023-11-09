The Big Picture Star Trek: Prodigy's first season will stream on Netflix starting December 25.

The animated series targets a younger audience, following a group of young aliens escaping from a prison planet on a lost Federation starship, with the help of a holographic Captain Janeway.

Netflix has acquired the show and will also air its nearly complete second season, which features the Protostar crew officially joining Starfleet and meeting the holographic Doctor from Star Trek: Voyager.

Netflix announced that they had acquired the series last month; they will also air the series' second season, which was nearly complete when Paramount dropped the ax. The show's cancelation was met with collective outrage from the Star Trek fandom and inspired a letter-writing campaign to save the show. Collider's Collier Jennings wrote that the series deserved a second season, as "not only does it provide a great entry point into the world of Star Trek, but it also manages to blaze a few paths that no other live-action series has been able to take."

What Is 'Star Trek: Prodigy'?

A show aimed at a younger audience than other Star Trek series, the series details the adventures of a crew of young aliens who escape from a prison planet aboard a lost Federation starship, the USS Protostar. Pursued by the tyrannical Diviner (John Noble) and his robotic henchman Dreadnok (Jimmi Simpson), the crew attempt to become a team with the aid of a sentient hologram based on legendary Starfleet captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). The Protostar's crew includes the wannabe captain Dal (Brett Gray), the Diviner's daughter Gwyn (Ella Purnell), the energy being Zero (Angus Imrie), the eccentric mechanic Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), the gentle giant Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), and the mysterious, amorphous Murf (Dee Bradley Baker). In addition to providing a jumping-on point for younger viewers into the world of Star Trek, it featured the return of several classic Trek characters for longtime fans, including Chakotay (Robert Beltran), Edward Jellicoe (Ronny Cox), and outrageous smuggler captain Thadiun Okona (Billy Campbell).

Star Trek: Prodigy's second season does not yet have a release date, but it was nearly complete prior to the initial cancellation. Last month, the producers released a clip of the second-season premiere, which sees the Protostar crew formally join Starfleet and meet Star Trek: Voyager's holographic Doctor (Robert Picardo). Star Trek: Prodigy's first season will stream on Netflix on December 25, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Kate Mulgrew below.