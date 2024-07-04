Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2.

The Big Picture Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is now on Netflix, featuring a delightful mix of storylines for fans of all ages.

The show includes a special moment for Star Trek: Picard fans, with Wesley Crusher reuniting with his mother and meeting his little brother.

The collaboration between the Prodigy and Picard teams made it possible to include the Crusher family reunion.

After nearly getting cast into oblivion when Paramount+ axed the animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 has finally made it to our screens by way of Netflix. Filled with delightful storylines for fans both young and old, Prodigy Season 2 is such a delight, it's even more difficult to understand how Paramount let the series go in the first place. One of the major plot points of the season sees the kids cross paths with the now legendary Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) in a timey-wimey adventure for the ages. While that storyline in and of itself is a treat for anyone who watched Wes grow up on The Next Generation, series co-creators Dan and Kevin Hageman also managed to slip in an extra special moment for those fans who tuned in for the final season of Star Trek: Picard.

At the end of his adventure with the young Prodigy crew, Wes takes a few precious moments in this reality to pop in and say hello to his dear mother Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). And, given when the animated series takes place in the greater Star Trek timeline, Wes is able to meet his baby brother Jack before he jets back off to continue protecting the universe through space and time. During a conversation with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, the Hagemans revealed how they were able to pull off that sweet family reunion and what it meant to have Wesley be such a major part of Season 2. Dan Hageman said:

"We were in conversation with Terry [Matalas] and talking about it. We were trying to figure out how old Jack was at that time. We were trying to figure out where we were because we knew we wanted the wrap-up of Wesley to be with his mother. That was the thing, where it’d be kind of weird if she didn’t say, like, 'Oh, you've got a brother there, Wesley.' So, luckily we were doing it at the right place at the right time, and it all worked out."

Kevin Hageman chimed in to note that there was plenty of synergy going on between the Prodigy and Picard teams as the live-action series made sure to clear their Season 2 Wesley cameo with them too. "Even the team on Picard heard that we were really gonna be using Wesley, and so they very graciously called up and said, 'We were hoping to do a little cameo for him too. What are you guys doing with him?' So, we were in sync," he explained. "And I'm really proud and so happy now that the world can see that we're bringing Wesley back.

Terry Matalas Is "So Grateful" The 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Team Had Wesley and Jack Crusher Meet

Upon watching that emotional reunion in Prodigy's Season 2 finale, Lovitt reached out to Picard Season 3 showrunner, Terry Matalas, for comment, and he had heaps of praise for what the Hagemans were able to do with these shared characters. He said:

"It was a wonderful bit of collaboration. They reached out originally to get a sense of where Beverly was in her life at that particular moment knowing we were about to feature her heavily. They said they wanted the scene to include Wesley — which was such a beautiful idea. And I said, well, you know what's really interesting is you have an opportunity to do what we can't at the moment, which is have Wesley meet his younger brother. I'm so grateful they included that."

Wheaton previously explained why it is so difficult for Wes to visit Beverly and Jack, but we're so glad that Prodigy was able to find a way for all the Crushers to spend a little time together. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for Lovitt's full conversation with the Hageman brothers.

