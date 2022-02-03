They also talk about how many episodes have been written and fan reactions on social media.

Following the critical success of Paramount+'s ongoing animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, the studio smartly greenlit an animated series that was aimed specifically at kids, but it has tugged at the heartstrings of an audience that is still a kid at heart too. Star Trek: Prodigy centers around a rag-tag crew of kids who came into the possession of the U.S.S. Protostar—a Starfleet Federation vessel that was previously captained by none other than Star Trek: Voyager's Chakotay.

Over the course of the past ten episodes, Dal (Brett Gray) and his crew, Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) have gotten a crash-course lesson on what it means to be a crew, with the sage and often snarky advice of their Janeway hologram (Kate Mulgrew). The two-part season finale "A Moral Star" tested the crew of the Protostar in ways that none of them have previously been tested before. Collider chatted with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman about the series finale, the return of Captain Janeway and Chakotay, fan expectations, and they provide us with a little status update on their highly anticipated Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel.

Collider: Well, Kevin and Dan, thank you so much for joining me for this interview. What a finale! You managed to tie up so many storylines this season, but there were still a few cliffhangers. We're 10 episodes into a 40-episode series. How much do you have already planned out?

DAN HAGEMAN: Yeah, I could say we're in the process right now of writing episode-

KEVIN HAGEMAN: 39 and 40 right now.

DAN HAGEMAN: 39 and 40.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Final two episodes of season... Whatever you want to call it. Season two. Or I don't know what they call it.

DAN HAGEMAN: But in terms of making them, the actual animation, they're hot off the press. I mean, I believe episode ten just got done.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: I think you just got it because we're like, "Here." You know? Like, "There's a few things we want to fix, but it has to go out."

Collider: Does that help knowing exactly where the end game is? Because I feel like there are a lot of shows that are running right now that feel like they're evolving as the episodes air. But you have a very clear picture of where things are going. So how does that help your creative process?

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Oh, it's just... It's paramount to know... Ooh. Look what I did there.

Collider: Good pun.

DAN HAGEMAN: Paramount Plus.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: It's paramount to know your ending. Whether it was our initial pitch for our first 20 episodes or our next 20 episodes, we always have to know the ending and that's what we're writing toward. And that's why... I mean, hopefully, episode 10 was really fulfilling and satisfying for you because how we mentally break it out in our heads, it's like, "Okay, just ten episodes at a time." Right? So even though this isn't the season finale, it-

DAN HAGEMAN: Well, it's the wrap-up of one Big Bad, and then opening up to a new Big Bad. Not to say that Admiral Janeway is a Big Bad, but-

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Antagonist. You know?

DAN HAGEMAN: To have Admiral Janeway on your tail is quite intimidating.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: You're in trouble.

Collider: Yes. Well, that's actually a perfect segue into one of my questions. The Diviner is essentially subdued. Are we going to have another Big Bad that we have to contend with as we move into this next arc?

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Well, let me just give it in a nutshell. In the next 10 episodes, and you'll see it in this end tag, we were inspired by the movie The Fugitive. In The Fugitive, we love Harrison Ford, but you also love Tommy Lee Jones who's hunting down Harrison Ford. He's not a bad guy. He's just doing his job. So we fell in love with this idea that the real Vice Admiral Janeway is going to be hunting them down. But she doesn't know. It's a mystery. The Protostar, the ship that used to belong to Chakotay, and who's behind the wheel now.

DAN HAGEMAN: Who better for Starfleet hopefuls to try to escape than actual Starfleet?

KEVIN HAGEMAN: [And] they haven't really fully interacted with Starfleet yet.

DAN HAGEMAN: Maggie, did you just pull up a doll?

Collider: It's Chakotay.

DAN HAGEMAN: Oh, well we've got a Janeway.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: I love it.

Collider: When you pitched Prodigy, did you have in mind that you were going to pull so much from Star Trek: Voyager, or was that something that evolved once you knew that you had Kate Mulgrew and Robert Beltran coming back to voice their characters?

DAN HAGEMAN: I mean, it was never an intention to just pull straight from Voyager, but we always knew that Kate Mulgrew was the target. Once you have Janeway there, you look into what are Janeway's wants and needs, so to speak. She wants to find that personal relationship between her and Chakotay. It's so powerful. So that's what her motivation is, is she's trying to get answers just like everybody else about what happened to Chakotay.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: And I love how at the beginning of our show, we're outside of Federation space. We're far out. And so some people are like, "Oh, how is this Star Trek?" I'm like, "Just wait. Just wait. This is the concept. They're going to get closer and closer." And now, what's so fun is you get this end tag, and you're like, "Oh yeah. This is canon. There are existing living Star Trek legacy characters who will be in this show."

DAN HAGEMAN: And I'd probably add something to kind of put a little bit of a damp rag on a lot of people who are eager to see Chakotay because I feel like a lot of people thought they might see Chakotay in this episode.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: That came out because Robert [Beltran] spilled the beans, right? That wasn't supposed to be known yet.

DAN HAGEMAN: But I think if you were to look at the show through kids' eyes, do you think they care who Chakotay is? We probably don't. We do as adults. But what the kids now care for is Hologram Janeway, which means they're going to care for Admiral Janeway, and Admiral Janeway cares about Chakotay. So now, they're going to care about Chakotay. So that's why we have to take our time to get to this place.

Collider: That's one of the storylines that doesn't get closure in this episode. How much fun is it then to have some of these big plot points dangling, especially knowing that the adults watching the show are eager to get to it? Has it been fun to see interactions on Twitter?

DAN HAGEMAN: Yes. It's daunting too. I mean, kind of like Dauntless. But talking about the Janeway and Chakotay of it all. That's something that we don't feel comfortable just coming on in writing our own fan fiction and having it be filmed. We're talking to people. We're talking to Kate. We're talking to Robert. We're talking to... You know? We're listening. So that's something that we're taking into great consideration.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: We're listening, but we're not listening to ideas now from fans because like we said: "It's already been written."

DAN HAGEMAN: We're already on episode 40.

Collider: Very careful amendment there.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: We're holding onto the rollercoaster, and we're just crossing our fingers and hoping that people like this because it's not like live-action where you can kind of maneuver a little bit more.

DAN HAGEMAN: Yeah. It's fine because people are reacting to things that we as a room wrote two years ago before COVID.

Collider: I think it was Aaron (Waltke) that tweeted about how excited people were going to be to sew something from the finale. And of course, that's the uniforms that we saw in part one of "A Moral Star." How much fun, how much thought went into you creating what these uniforms would look like? Because that's really like the big thing in Star Trek. Every era has its own iconic look.

DAN HAGEMAN: It's super fun. I mean, we've had a bunch of those moments where we're like, "Here we are. We're going to design what the Protostar looks like. Oh my gosh, we're going to just decide what the badge looks like. Oh my gosh. Here we are. We're going to decide what the uniforms look like." And in every single one it's like we have sometimes 10 people all looking at this, talking about, coming up with the decisions. It's a great honor. It makes us... We have to pinch ourselves all the time.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Well, and our hope is, when we create the uniforms, we wanted them to be cadets. We don't want them having any insignia, any division, any rank.

DAN HAGEMAN: Oh, right. Yeah.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: You know? We want them to earn that. And we love toys. There will be Prodigy toys. We took it from our years of Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, which we're so happy to see that it's still going, but they were just first colored ninja toys. When they were first minifigs. And then like each season, we were like, "Okay. Now they're going to... They're raising in ranks and their uniforms are changing and stuff." Because you get to make new action figures and new toys. And so that's definitely what-

DAN HAGEMAN: You have got like karate belts. Like, you got your white belt, and you're going to get your yellow belt.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: This is their white belt right now.

Collider: I was convinced that they were going to take the prisoners from Tars Lamora with them as a crew, but they got their own separate journey to go on. The Protostar is a very large ship. Are we going to see them potentially pick up new crew members as the story progresses?

DAN HAGEMAN: I mean, I think even as the characters say that there's no way for them to fit all of the minors onto the Protostar. So it's not big enough. It can probably house 20. But we don't want to make our show unmanageable where we have too many characters to follow. But I definitely can say... You know? Like every show, they're going to be meeting allies, they're going to be meeting friendlies and not so friendlies. And we'll see who makes it onto the bridge.

Collider: Excellent. Dal has had such an evolution this season. He's been a very shaky captain. Where is his arc headed? Is he going to be tested more and tried as a leader figure on the Protostar?

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Yeah. I mean, think of this as... This is episode 10. So this is like mid-season in our minds. This is, if this is a giant Dal character arc, which it's not just about Dal, it's about every character's going to go through a big arc. But for Dal, this is the midpoint. This is the first sort of true real test of showing his true colors as a captain. So there's still so much growth for him. I mean, I think they're baby steps and there's so much more to learn about him [and] about his origins and the continued growth.

DAN HAGEMAN: Also no journeys are a straight line. Just like people may have not expected Admiral Janeway to be on the hunt for them. Dal's going to have some twists and turns as well.

Collider: I also really love Gwyn. I like instantly like glommed onto her as a favorite character-

KEVIN HAGEMAN: I love her. Yeah.

Collider: She's so great. I really love her friendship with Dal. But I also want to know if she's going to get more alone time with some of the other crew members. We see this connection between her and Rok start to form in the last five episodes or so. But is she going to get more time to befriend Jankom and Zero and Murf?

DAN HAGEMAN: We don't want to spoil, but yeah, I think there'll be some bonds. Obviously, what happened between Zero and Gwyn was pretty massive. So there's some healing needed be done there. But yeah. We want this... We want... Yeah. The pairing, it's always great whether it's Gwyn and Jankom, or Gwyn and Murf, or Gwyn and Dal. I mean, we want to see little scenes of all of them. The big challenge is trying to fit the plot into 22 minutes and have those moments at the same time.

Collider: You definitely have achieved that. I cried at the end of this episode. I was like, "I can't believe I'm crying here over this." Like, it brought me so much joy and I can't wait to watch the episode again.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Wait. What was it? What was the moment? What made you... What triggered that?

Collider: It was the Janeway narration at the end where she's talking about the crew, and just seeing the crew all come together at the end just sparked something in my soul. And I was just like, "I love this so much. I love these kids." It's neat to see children get their day in the sun. To see these kids grow up before our eyes and as animated characters, it's kind of shocking to see how much I've been affected by them. There's so much Star Trek on right now, but this series wormed its way into my heart. I feel like there are a lot of franchises that are trying to do create synergy between their different concurrently airing series. I'm really curious to know if we're going to see more of that synergy between the new Star Trek shows. Is there room for a crossover with Prodigy or is Prodigy its own entity?

DAN HAGEMAN: I think there's always a desire, but...

KEVIN HAGEMAN: We're in the same universe. So we were always talking and finding ways to make sure we complement each other. But I think it's really hard. I mean, even, let's say you did a crossover with us in Lower Decks, like, their pipeline is so different than ours. I think ours... I wouldn't be surprised if ours takes twice as long to make as theirs or to have the drastically 2D to 3D animation styles. Like, it's really, really hard. Really tricky.

Collider: My last question, is not a Star Trek question, but I think the folks over at Collider can agree that we really love Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, is there any movement on that sequel? It's been about two years since it was announced.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: Well, we're sitting down and having dinner with the director, André (Øvredal), tomorrow and discussing it. He's been off shooting a movie in Malta or some crazy island off in the ocean doing some ocean film. A Dracula picture. Right, Dan?

DAN HAGEMAN: Yep.

KEVIN HAGEMAN: But we're all sitting down together tomorrow night. And so we've been actively working on a script with them and with Paramount now. The movie is now switched over to Paramount, and it's been super fun. Super exciting.

The first ten episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy are streaming now on Paramount+.

