It's official! After being abruptly cancelled by Paramount+ this summer. Star Trek: Prodigy officially has a new streaming home. Series creators Dan and Kevin Hageman shared the following statement on Twitter announcing that Prodigy will be coming to Netflix later this year:

A message to our incredible fans from us and Alex Kurtzman. Happy to share that #SaveStarTrekProdigy has found a NEW HOME! Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to Netflix in 2023, and all new episodes in 2024. #SAVEDStarTrekProdigy. Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together. We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.

In an effort to catch a tax break back in June, Paramount+ not only cancelled the animated series but swiftly removed all of the existing episodes from the streaming platform. Since then, a fan campaign to #SaveStarTrekProdigy has been going strong with fans of all ages rallying around the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. Despite being designed for a younger demographic, Prodigy has something for everyone, especially fans of Star Trek: Voyager as it brings back Captain, now-Admiral, Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and her former first officer Chakotay (Robert Beltran), along with a hologram of Janeway mentoring a ragtag group of kids. In addition to beloved legacy characters, the series also introduced several delightful new characters voiced by talents like John Noble, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Jameela Jamil, and Jimmi Simpson.

Netflix also posted the announcement clarifying that all of Season 1 of Prodigy will be available on the streamer later this year, while the highly anticipated second season, which was originally slated to premiere this winter prior to cancellation and the dual WGA and SAG AFTRA strike, will hit the platform in 2024. Exact release dates have not yet been revealed.

A Message from Admiral Janeway

Image via Paramount+

Mulgrew has also shared a statement following the rescue of the series, praising the power of Star Trek fans saying:

“I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we’re happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again."

Prodigy is currently the second highest-rated Star Trek series on Rotten Tomatoes sitting just behind Strange New Worlds with a certified fresh critic score of 94%. The writers room for the beloved series includes the Hageman brothers, sister writing duo Julie and Shawna Benson, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, Lisa Schultz Boyd, co-EP Aaron Waltke, and Erin McNamara.

Star Trek: Prodigy will be available on Netflix later this year, stay tuned at Collider for further updates.