The USS Protostar is about to shut its lights down, as Paramount+ has canceled Star Trek: Prodigy after a single season of adventures. The animated series focused on a crew of young aliens that returned to Earth five years after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, when they found the ship that would eventually take them into the stories that would define the rest of their lives. According to Deadline, the previously announced second season will complete their post-production and be shopped to a new home, as the creators seek to give the crew of the Protostar a way to continue their adventures.

When the season began, Dal R'El (Brett Gray) was stuck in a prison, dreaming about the chance of getting out and having the opportunity to live his life. An explosion gave him the chance he desired, but the course of his life changed when he got caught again before he could get away. That's when Gwyndala (Ella Purnell) interrogated him, giving him the mission of locating a problematic prisoner with the name of Zero (Angus Imrie). However, the target would be more dangerous than expected, setting the stage for the young crew to be assembled after being brought together by destiny.

By the time the final episode aired, things were much different for the main characters, as they had a much bigger mission in front of them. The crew has to escape from the USS Protostar, as it must be destroyed while being taken to proto-warp in order to create a wormhole to the future. The hologram version of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) believes that crossing the wormhole might allow the current crew of the ship to establish contact with the original Protostar team. However, the young heroes are in trouble when they get back to Earth, and the series' cancelation means that the plot lines might not be resolved.

The Current Streaming Landscape

Alongside the cancelation of Star Trek: Prodigy, the studio announced that it would also terminate the runs of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game and other titles from their catalog. Added to that, there's a possibility for the shows to be removed from the platform entirely, even if some of them were added to the service merely a few months ago. Paramount+ is not the only streaming home taking aggressive measures towards their own content, as Disney+ recently removed Willow from their platform. The streaming landscape has never been as uncertain as it is now, as audiences and artists keep losing stories people worked really hard on.

Star Trek: Prodigy is streaming - for now - on Paramount+.