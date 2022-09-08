The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is set to return next month and today, during Star Trek Day, Paramount+ revealed that a familiar face (or rather, voice) will be joining the cast of the animated series. Star Trek: Prodigy has already given fans of Star Trek a lot to be excited with, seeing as the series brings Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Commander Chakotay (Robert Beltran) back into the action, but now the series will be reuniting fans with a Star Trek: Next Generation character: Thadiun Okona. Yes, Billy Campbell is returning to voice the outrageous, dashing and trouble-prone captain!

Star Trek: Prodigy's executive producers Kevin and Dan Hagerman shared their excitement about Campbell's return to Star Trek saying, “From early on in the writers' room, we knew we wanted Captain Thadiun Okona to return and become a questionable guide to our impressionable crew. It was so much fun to not only explore where Okona’s outrageous life has taken him in his later years, but to also work with Billy Campbell who effortlessly fell back into the role of Okona like he had never left.”

Okana's return will see him running into the young and impressionable crew of the Protostar, and he'll quickly discover that they are in more hot water than he is, which is quite impressive considering he's always outrunning self-made trouble. In a new clip that Paramount+ shared today, the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar has already teamed-up with Okona, as Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) is hot pursuit of the crew, which includes Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker).

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Creators Tease Admiral Janeway as a "Formidable Foe" for the Crew

Campbell first appeared in Season 2 of Star Trek: The Next Generation in the episode aptly entitled "The Outrageous Okona." His return to the role has been teased for a little over a year, and it's exciting to see his official reintroduction to the franchise. The back-half of Season 1 will see the hopeful crew making their way towards Starfleet, as their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the real Vice Admiral Janeway is on a manhunt for the Protostar, eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

Additionally, Season 2 will include the vocal talents of Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), and Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum).

Tune in to Star Trek: Prodigy on October 27th and check out the brand-new clip below: